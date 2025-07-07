By Manik Aftab ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Finance Minister Reviews Launch Of Pms Fan Replacement Program

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, chaired a high-level meeting today to assess the progress on the upcoming launch of the Prime Minister’s Fan Replacement Program.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, the Chairman of the Pakistan Banks’ Association, and senior officials from the Finance Division, Power Division, and other relevant departments.

During the session, stakeholders provided comprehensive updates on the program’s operational preparedness and rollout schedule. The National Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority (NEECA) briefed the participants on key milestones, including finalizing agreements with participating banks, integrating banking systems, and the support provided by the Punjab Technology Investment Board and Power Information Technology Company in delivering technological solutions to accelerate implementation.

Senator Aurangzeb emphasized the Prime Minister’s strong focus on this initiative, highlighting its importance in promoting energy efficiency, advancing financial inclusion, and contributing to economic stability. He noted that the program is expected to encourage positive consumer behavior, lower energy consumption, and generate broad economic benefits.

The Minister commended the active involvement and collaborative efforts of all stakeholders, especially the banking sector, in moving this critical national initiative forward. He directed that all necessary actions be completed within the next two to three weeks to facilitate the launch of the program’s first phase, along with the initial group of participating banks, by the end of the month.

The meeting concluded with participants reaffirming their commitment to ensure the timely and seamless execution of the program, aligning with the government’s wider economic and energy sector reform agenda.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

