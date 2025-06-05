By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 3 min read
Fishermen Reject Proposed National Fisheries Policy

KARACHI: The fishermen community in Pakistan has expressed strong opposition to the federal government’s initiative to create a fisheries policy at the national level.



They emphasize that fisheries is a provincial matter and only provincial authorities have the mandate to develop policies concerning the fishing sector.

Mustafa Mirani, Chairperson of the Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum, told Techjuice that the fishermen, as the main stakeholders, were not consulted during the drafting of the policy.

He warned, “We will not accept any policy that is made against our interests.”

The fishermen assert that decisions regarding fisheries should remain within provincial jurisdiction, not centralized at the federal level.



The federal government circulated a draft titled ‘National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy 2025-35’ to provincial governments, including Sindh and Balochistan. Kazim Hussain Jatoi, Sindh’s Provincial Secretary for Fisheries and Livestock, confirmed the receipt of the draft and said Sindh is still preparing feedback.

Key Proposals in the Draft Policy

Pakistan Fisheries and Aquaculture Council (PFAC):

The policy proposes establishing an apex council composed of federal and provincial stakeholders. This council would recommend amendments to fisheries legislation to address federal-provincial governance issues.

Regularization of Jetties and Landing Sites:

Sindh and Balochistan are advised to register and legalize informal and unauthorized private jetties and landing sites. The draft states that annual taxes, rent, and fees will be imposed on these structures starting from the high-water mark.

Vessel Registration:

The Mercantile Marine Department (MMD) would register all vessels operating in Pakistan’s waters, excluding merchant and cargo ships. The coastal provinces are tasked with supporting the establishment of a Central Digital Register for fishing vessels and harbor crafts. Additionally, registration processes would be devolved for provincial administration.

One-Licence System and Benefit Sharing:

The policy recommends rationalizing the ‘One-Licence System’ along with a ‘Benefit Sharing Mechanism’ for co-managing capture fisheries. This includes certification requirements for nakhuda (boat captains) and crew members across all marine fishing zones.

Extended Fishing Ban:

The draft increases the fishing ban period from the current two months to three months, spanning June to August, applicable to both sea and freshwater fisheries.

Governance of Fisheries Cooperative Societies:

The federal and provincial governments are tasked with developing rules to clarify the roles and governance structures of social organizations involved in fisheries management, such as cooperative societies.

The fishermen’s community stands firm against the centralization of fisheries policy, emphasizing provincial autonomy and stakeholder inclusion.

The federal draft policy presents significant regulatory and structural changes aimed at harmonizing fisheries governance. However, its acceptance depends on addressing provincial concerns and ensuring collaboration with fishing communities.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

