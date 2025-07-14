By Manik Aftab ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Foreigners Among 65 Arrested In Islamabad Call Centre Raid

At least 65 people, including five foreign nationals, have been arrested in a major Islamabad call centre raid carried out by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) on Sunday, according to officials.

The NCCIA, the country’s lead agency for fighting cybercrime, raided the illegal call centre operating in Islamabad’s G-10 Sector. During the Islamabad call centre raid, authorities detained five foreigners along with more than 60 Pakistani nationals who were actively running illicit operations from the site.

Officials confirmed that crucial records detailing the centre’s illegal activities were seized during the raid. An NCCIA spokesperson said further legal steps would target those who provided shelter, facilities, and security to the arrested individuals, underscoring that enabling such operations will not go unchecked.

This Islamabad call centre raid highlights the NCCIA’s intensified efforts to dismantle cybercrime networks across Pakistan, sending a clear warning to anyone involved in supporting or protecting these illegal setups.

