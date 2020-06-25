Forty percent of Pakistani Pilots have fake license, says Civil Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar

Around 40% of pilots in Pakistan possess a fake flying license as per the Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan. The 40 percent fake license holder includes pilots who are not active flyers too. Currently, Pakistan has 860 active pilots that include Serene Airline Pilot, Air Blue Pilot, and Pakistan International Airline Pilots.



262 out of 860 pilots have not appeared in the examinations themselves and asked someone else to appear in the exam on their behalf according to Ghulam Sarwar. Minister also added that Pakistani Pilots are mostly appointed on the political basis and merit criteria are completely ignored. An inquiry has been initiated and 54 pilots have been sent the show-cause notice according to the sources.

These revelations were made when the minister presented a report in the national assembly regarding the plane crash of one of the PIA aircrafts a few days ago. On the 22nd of May, the PIA plane crash took life 97 people. The crash occurred near Jinnah Garden Karachi before few minutes of landing. Only two passengers have miraculously survived the crash.

Therefore a probe was scheduled by the Federal Government of Pakistan built on the initial report. The Prime Minister held the staff and Air Traffic Control responsible for the plane crash. He also said that pilots were not focused as they were discussing their families being infected by the novel coronavirus.

Source: parhlo.com

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk