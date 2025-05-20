Gen Z Is Sick of Internet; UK Study Revealed

A recent study conducted by the British Standards Institution (BSI) has revealed that a significant number of young people are disillusioned with social media and desire a world without the internet. The study focused on individuals aged 16 to 21 and found that nearly 46% expressed a wish to live in an internet-free environment.







Around 50 percent of the participants said that they would support an internet curfew that restricts us from using certain apps after 10 pm. The primary driver behind this sentiment appears to be the negative emotional toll of online engagement. If this wasn’t surprising enough, the survey indicated that nearly 70% of respondents felt worse about themselves after spending time on social media platforms.

Beyond emotional well-being, the study also revealed concerning online behavior. A quarter of young people spending four or more hours daily on social media admitted to deceptive practices, such as lying about their age or creating fake profiles.

The findings have sparked discussions among experts and policymakers. This self-imposed desire for boundaries suggests a recognition of the internet’s potential for harm. The study serves as a wake-up call, emphasizing the need for robust privacy safeguards, age verification, and a “safe by design” approach to digital technologies to ensure the health and protection of the younger generation.