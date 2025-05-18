Get Your International Driving License At this major Airport (Immediately)

Good news for Pakistanis living abroad who travel through Lahore! The Lahore airport has introduced a new automated service that allows you to obtain your international driving license immediately.









The Lahore traffic police has set up kiosks that will operate 24/7. At these kiosks, you can show your visa and your regular driving license, and you will receive your international license printed on the spot.

In addition, these kiosks will allow you to renew your learner’s permits, local licenses, and international licenses as well. With the machines being open around the clock, it’s convenient to use them whenever you need.

This service isn’t limited to the airport; representatives have indicated plans to expand it throughout Lahore city. By the end of this month, there will be ten of these special machines in the city, and by next year, they plan to have a hundred installed across Lahore. This initiative will significantly simplify the process of acquiring licenses.