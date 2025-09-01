By Salman Akhtar ⏐ 16 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read

Gold prices soared to unprecedented levels on Monday in both international and local markets, setting new records and shocking buyers.

In the global bullion market, the yellow metal surged by $33 per ounce, reaching a historic high of $3,480. Tracking the international trend, domestic rates also spiked sharply, putting further pressure on consumers.

Market figures show that the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan jumped by Rs 3,300 per tola, while 10 grams rose by Rs 2,829. With the increase, gold is now priced at Rs 370,700 per tola and Rs 317,815 per 10 grams — the highest ever in the country’s history.

Dealers attributed the surge to international demand, exchange rate volatility, and investors shifting toward gold as a safe-haven asset amid ongoing economic uncertainty.

Salman Akhtar

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

