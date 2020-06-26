Google is going to pay some news publishers for their content

The company said on Thursday that it is willing to initiate a licensing program this year under which the publishers will be paid for their high-quality content. The program will start with national and international publications of Germany, Brazil, and Australia. If the trial remains successful, Google will include more countries on the list.

Bred Bender, the Vice President of Product Management stated in a blog post: “The program will help participating publishers monetize their content through an enhanced storytelling experience.” He also said that the company is taking significant steps to support high-quality journalism.

The news publishing companies that seal the dela with Google are Frankfurter, Del Spiegel, Allgemeine Zeitung, Die Zeit, Tagesspiegel and Rheinische, Schwartz Media, Solistic Media, and A Gazetta Post, etc.

The internet giant was demanded to pay from different news publishers and after a thorough consideration Google came out with the payment plan. In a blog post, Google’s spokesperson said: “Today we are announcing a licensing program to pay publishers for high-quality content for a news experience launching later this year. We will start with publishers in several countries around the globe, with more to come soon.”

