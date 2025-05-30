Google Meet to Retire Legacy Duo Features by September 2025

Google is set to officially phase out the last remaining legacy features from its former video calling app, Duo, by September 2025. This move completes the transition that began in 2022 when Duo was rebranded under the Google Meet umbrella.







The company has advised users to update their Meet app before the cutoff date and to back up any important call history or messages stored in the older version. This will help users avoid losing personal data and ensure continued access to Google’s video communication services without interruption.

Legacy Duo Features on the Way Out

Several popular Duo features are scheduled for removal. These include:

Family Mode – Let users draw and play games during calls

Moments – Captured snapshots during video conversations

Knock Knock – Showed live video previews before answering calls

Mirror Mode – Flipped the camera image like a mirror

Low Light Mode – Improved video quality in dim settings

These tools were much loved by long-time Duo users, especially for casual and family communication. However, they will not be integrated into the unified Google Meet experience.







What Google Meet Offers Instead

While some fun and casual tools are going away, Google Meet brings more advanced, professional-grade features:

Live Captions – Real-time text transcription during calls

In-Call Chat – Messaging while video chatting

Stackable Effects – Layered visual enhancements

Cloud Encryption – Stronger security for video data

Screen Sharing – Share windows or entire screens during calls

These features reflect Google’s focus on making Meet a more secure, collaborative, and productivity-driven platform.

What Google Meet Users Should Do

Google recommends the following steps to prepare for the September 2025 switchover:

Update Google Meet to the latest version Back up Duo data, including any call logs or saved messages Explore Meet’s features to get comfortable with the new experience

By following these steps, users can ensure a smooth transition and make full use of Meet’s upgraded capabilities.