Google Meet to Retire Legacy Duo Features by September 2025

By AbdulWasay ⏐ 6 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Google Meet To Retire Legacy Duo Features By September 2025

Google is set to officially phase out the last remaining legacy features from its former video calling app, Duo, by September 2025. This move completes the transition that began in 2022 when Duo was rebranded under the Google Meet umbrella.



The company has advised users to update their Meet app before the cutoff date and to back up any important call history or messages stored in the older version. This will help users avoid losing personal data and ensure continued access to Google’s video communication services without interruption.

Legacy Duo Features on the Way Out

Several popular Duo features are scheduled for removal. These include:

  • Family Mode – Let users draw and play games during calls

  • Moments – Captured snapshots during video conversations

  • Knock Knock – Showed live video previews before answering calls

  • Mirror Mode – Flipped the camera image like a mirror

  • Low Light Mode – Improved video quality in dim settings

These tools were much loved by long-time Duo users, especially for casual and family communication. However, they will not be integrated into the unified Google Meet experience.



What Google Meet Offers Instead

While some fun and casual tools are going away, Google Meet brings more advanced, professional-grade features:

  • Live Captions – Real-time text transcription during calls

  • In-Call Chat – Messaging while video chatting

  • Stackable Effects – Layered visual enhancements

  • Cloud Encryption – Stronger security for video data

  • Screen Sharing – Share windows or entire screens during calls

These features reflect Google’s focus on making Meet a more secure, collaborative, and productivity-driven platform.

What Google Meet Users Should Do

Google recommends the following steps to prepare for the September 2025 switchover:

  1. Update Google Meet to the latest version

  2. Back up Duo data, including any call logs or saved messages

  3. Explore Meet’s features to get comfortable with the new experience

By following these steps, users can ensure a smooth transition and make full use of Meet’s upgraded capabilities.

Google Meet Duo shutdown, Google Meet update 2025, Legacy Duo features ending

Related Posts

Govt Launches Apna Meter Apni Reading App To Stop Overbilling

New Govt App Lets You Submit Your Own Meter Reading

By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 54 mins ago

ISLAMABAD: In a major leap towards transparency and consumer empowerment, the federal government has introduced a new initiative titled “Apna Meter Apni Reading”, enabling…

Facial Recognition System To Be Launched By Nadra For Senior Citizens In Pakistan

Date Announced for Facial Recognition System Launch in Pakistan

By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 1 hour ago

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has announced the launch date for Pakistan’s unified facial recognition system, directing all departments to cease scattered biometric storage…

Get Alerts