Google Pakistan Independence Day Doodle Honors 78 Years Of Freedom

Google joined Pakistan’s Independence Day festivities with a special Doodle, transforming its homepage into a tribute to the nation. The artwork, featuring the national flag, marks Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day and reflects the spirit of unity and pride.

The interactive doodle offers users a digital celebration, featuring patriotic songs, historical stories, rare archival footage, and the latest Independence Day updates. Google also highlighted August 14, 1947, as the day Pakistan emerged as a free and sovereign state, honoring the courage and vision of the country’s founding leaders.

Over the years, Google has used its Independence Day doodles to showcase cultural icons, historic landmarks, and national achievements. This year’s design focuses solely on the flag, a powerful symbol of solidarity and resilience.

Nationwide celebrations are in full swing, with Pakistanis marking the day with renewed enthusiasm following the recent Marka-i-Haq victory. In their official messages for Pakistan’s Independence Day, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on the nation to rise above divisions and work for a united, equitable country.

Both leaders paid homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Iqbal, and the heroes of the Pakistan Movement, while saluting the armed forces and martyrs of Marka-i-Haq. They also praised the military’s efforts in forcing the enemy to retreat, reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to peaceful coexistence, and urged India to engage in dialogue on all issues, including Kashmir.