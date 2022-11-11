Government Establishes Complaint Cell Against Local Car Assemblers

The Ministry of Industries and Production(MoIP) has established a complaint cell against local car manufacturers/assemblers. The complaint centre will facilitate the buyers if any car manufacturer or assembler causes any trouble to their buyers.

Now any buyer can easily record their complaints regarding any issues they face. The complaints may include the following:

Booking related issues

Delayed deliveries

Concerns about KIBOR +3% penalty payments

More than 20% advanced payment demand by car assemblers on new car reservations/bookings.

Increase in payment of cars after the final payments

Any other policy-related complaints

MoIP is concerned about the customers, therefore, has given certain instructions:

We are concerned about the customers. Therefore, it is advised to scrutinize the provincial Booking Order Form before booking any vehicle. It is advised to report any violation against the approved Automotive Industry Development & Export Policy (AIDEP 2021-26), available on the website:

http://www.engineeringpakistan.com

Please provide complete information about yourself while registering your complaint, including contact details and address, details of PBO, and CNIC in case the vehicle is already booked.

Furthermore, you can easily register your complaint to the concerned department and person. You may contact:

Mr Imran Shahid (Analyst/Assistant Programmer)

In charge Complaint Cell

Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP)

Email: complaints@moip.gov.pk

Contact: 051-9205788

Auto Parts Import

According to the analysis, the number of imported vehicle parts declined by 36.6% from $407 million to $258 million from July to September 2022. However, this is a direct result of the imposed penalties on the auto industry by the State Bank of Pakistan(SBP) as the State Bank of Pakistan is planning to reduce the demand for cars.

Moreover, since July, the central bank has been providing foreign currency to help clear imported consignments of auto parts at a rate of 50-70%. Nonetheless, imports remain unchanged.

Besides, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) kept its production inactive for around 28 days between August and October. This happened due to supply chain disruptions and low inventory levels. However, the five days off were also due to routine maintenance.

Likewise, Toyota Indus Motors (IMC) had a 29 days plant shutdown from August to September. Honda Atlas Cars Limited(HACL) had A12 day closure in October.

Alas, previously, people have faced many problems while booking their vehicles. However, there was no government complaint centre or official department where they could quickly launch the complaint. The initiative will help people secure and receive their vehicles without facing delays or difficult situations. The government restricts car manufacturers from providing the required vehicle to the customers without taking any extra amount.

