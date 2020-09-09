Government has launched an automated jobs portal to tackle unemployment

In light with the vision of Digital Pakistan, the Federal Government has launched a new jobs portal to tackle unemployment in the country and for a centralized database of opportunities available for all citizens. The portal aims to connect skilled youth with potential employers and a central repository means that there will be many opportunities and vacancies available.

The portal has been developed by the National Information Technology Board which has been at the forefront of digitizing government ministries and introducing digital platforms to transform conventional process towards a modern future. The following categories are currently listed on the portal as of now:

This single portal will allow job seekers to get employment in public sector organizations. It is often confusing in terms of hiring because there are so many government job portals and ministries that there needs to be a centralized platform for hiring and recruitment.

While the initiative is indeed commendable but as of now, only NITB has posted their opportunities on the portal and no other company has. This shows that the portal has yet to be tested extensively for bugs and errors plus the government needs to onboard all public sector organizations to populate the database.

You can sign-up on the portal here: https://njp.gov.pk/ and create your profile to apply for the job opportunities.

