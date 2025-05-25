Govt Launches Free Mdcat Preparation Classes In Colleges

LAHORE: Starting June 2, government colleges throughout Punjab will offer free preparation classes for the MDCAT (Medical and Dental College Admission Test).







This initiative aims to assist aspiring medical students by providing quality coaching at no cost, helping to level the playing field for those from diverse financial backgrounds.

Students interested in benefiting from these free MDCAT classes must register in advance, as the coaching sessions are set to kick off in the first week of June. Early registration will ensure a spot in the program, which is gaining momentum across the province.

Each participating college will be allocated Rs. 500,000 to support the MDCAT coaching effort. These funds are earmarked for securing necessary materials and hiring qualified trainers to lead the sessions. Last year, approximately 10,000 students benefited from this program, which was hosted by 90 government colleges.







This year, the program is expanding substantially, with around 150 colleges expected to provide MDCAT preparation. This growth signals the government’s increased commitment to enhancing access to professional education.

Each college will have five trained instructors for effective coaching. They will guide students through the MDCAT syllabus and test strategies. The goal is to provide students with the knowledge and skills to succeed in the competitive exam.

This government-backed initiative shows a strong commitment to education. It aims to make vocational and professional training accessible to talented students, no matter their financial situation. By improving MDCAT preparation, Punjab’s education authorities are investing in the future of the province’s medical professionals.