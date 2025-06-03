By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 4 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Govt Moves To Introduce Bankruptcy Law In Pakistan

In a key policy development, the government has taken steps to introduce a bankruptcy law in Pakistan, aiming to improve the investment climate and revive struggling industries in line with the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s economic vision.



Under the chairmanship of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar Khan, a high-level committee convened to deliberate on legal reforms that could align Pakistan’s business environment with global standards. The introduction of a bankruptcy law in Pakistan topped the agenda, with a strong emphasis on restoring investor confidence and ensuring financial stability for local and foreign businesses.

A sub-committee was formed to draft proposed amendments to the Corporate Rehabilitation Act 2018. This team includes renowned legal experts Ali Sibtain Fazli and Abid Shaban, SECP Commissioner Muzaffar Mirza, and financial consultant Usman Khan. The revised draft of the law is expected to be finalized and presented on June 13, 2025.

Haroon Akhtar Khan highlighted that the updated bankruptcy law in Pakistan will serve as a cornerstone for industrial growth, helping reduce legal hurdles faced by businesses and attracting more foreign direct investment (FDI).



Session on Revival of Sick Industrial Units

Separately, Khan also chaired a session focused on the revival of sick industrial units, held under the guidelines of State Bank of Pakistan’s Circular 29 of 2002. He reiterated the government’s dedication to reviving non-functional industrial assets, which are crucial to economic recovery.

New financial rehabilitation strategies were reviewed during the meeting, with plans to issue updated guidelines benefiting both banks and industrialists. The discussion also addressed the financial status of sick units and explored comprehensive revival measures.

These efforts, aligned with broader legal and financial reforms, underline the government’s commitment to creating a favorable investment and business environment in Pakistan. The dual focus on a robust bankruptcy law and industrial revival signals a strategic shift towards sustainable economic development.

Business Growth, Federal government, Investment
Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Mysterious Whistleblower Exposes Major Ransomware Kingpins

Mysterious Whistleblower Exposes Major Ransomware Kingpins

Nadra Revises B Form Application Fees For June 2025

NADRA Revises B-Form Application Fees for June 2025

The Dark Side Of Ai Chatbots Misinformation Rule Breaking

The Dark Side of AI Chatbots: Misinformation & Rule Breaking

Tiktok Resumes Normal Service After Late Night Glitch

TikTok Recovers from Monday Night Outage

New Dungeons Dragons Video Game Announced By Giant Skull

New Dungeons & Dragons Video Game Announced by Giant Skull

Sindh Rolls Out Pink Ev Scooters For Women And 2 1 Million Free Houses

Sindh Rolls Out Pink EV Scooters for Women and 2.1 Million Free Houses

Imf Rejects Fbrs Tax Relief Plans For Property Tobacco And Beverages

Govt Secures Tax Relief for Salaried Class in IMF Budget Talks

Did Google One Subscription Prices Double In Pakistan Yet Again

Did Google One Subscription Prices Double in Pakistan Yet Again?

Karachi Sets Launch Date For Double Decker Buses

Karachi Sets Launch Date for Double-Decker Buses

Pakistan Crypto Council Sets Up Committee For Digital Asset Regulations

Pakistan Crypto Council Sets Up Committee for Digital Asset Regulations

Whatsapp Ios Update You Can Now Copy Specific Chat Chunks

WhatsApp iOS Update: You Can Now Copy Specific Chat Chunks

Punjab Proposes Major Hike In Vehicle Registration Fees

Punjab Proposes Major Hike in Vehicle Registration Fees

Openais Ipod Inspired Ai Device Coming Soon

OpenAI’s iPod-Inspired AI Device Coming Soon!