The government has officially opened the registration process for the Pakistan Accelerated Vehicle Electrification (PAVE) scheme, a major initiative to electrify the country’s transport sector.

Introduced as part of the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Policy 2025-2030, the scheme is designed to make electric mobility affordable for ordinary Pakistanis, starting with two-wheelers.

For the first time, consumers can apply for subsidies and incentives directly through a dedicated online portal (https://pave.gov.pk/login), a move analysts believe will reduce bureaucratic hurdles that slowed down earlier green programs. The PAVE scheme primarily targets electric motorcycles and small vehicles to make eco-friendly transport financially accessible.

Through this scheme, 40,000 electric bikes, 1,000 electric rickshaws and 1,000 electric loaders will be provided on easy installments with heavy subsidies. For electric bikes, the government will cover half the cost, bringing the monthly installment down to around Rs 2,900. Rickshaws and loaders will get up to 80% subsidy with monthly payments of Rs 8,800 to Rs 10,000, all on interest-free financing.

Any Pakistani citizen aged 18 or above with a valid CNIC can apply, with priority given to women, disabled persons and overseas Pakistanis. The application process is simple: candidates can apply through pave.gov.pk by creating an account, submitting documents and paying a Rs 1,048 application fee through the National Bank of Pakistan. Selection will be made through a computerized ballot.

Applications are open until 30 September 2025, and more details are available on the helpline 1048. The government expects this program to reduce fuel imports, cut pollution, create jobs and promote green innovation across the country.

Experts, however, caution that the success of PAVE registration will depend on execution. Key challenges include the lack of a nationwide charging infrastructure and the need for better consumer financing options. Without addressing these gaps, the ambitious goals of the program could face delays.