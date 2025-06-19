ISLAMABAD: The federal government is preparing to introduce a tobacco levy for Daanish University to support the institution’s operational expenses once completed in the capital. The decision was taken during a review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday.







Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Education Minister Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Cheema, and other officials were present. The education ministry informed the prime minister that, per his earlier directive, a formal request had been sent to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) regarding the imposition of a tobacco levy to sustain the university’s functioning post-construction.

The meeting also highlighted recent efforts to attract global expertise for the university’s development. A roadshow held in China and Turkiye invited prominent consultancy firms and discussed the inclusion of emerging technology courses and international student exchange programmes.

According to officials, 12 international firms—primarily from Turkiye and China—and three local firms participated in the bidding process. Bids were opened on June 16, and evaluations are underway. The lowest bidder will be tasked with finalising the university’s design and overseeing its implementation.







Daanish University Charter Under Review

Officials further informed the meeting that the university’s charter had been completed and submitted to the Planning Commission for review. Additionally, the trust deed is under vetting by relevant authorities.

In a press release, the Prime Minister’s Office emphasized PM Shehbaz Sharif’s commitment to expanding access to quality education for underprivileged children. He instructed that both Daanish schools and the new university meet international education standards and include smart boards, e-libraries, and a world-class digital library.

The tobacco levy for Daanish University will complement other funding sources, including part of the £190 million repatriated by the UK government, originally seized from a Pakistani property tycoon. This sum will partly finance the university, while the remaining amount will support broader educational initiatives.

The government is also building Daanish schools in Balochistan, Karachi, AJK, Chitral, and Gilgit-Baltistan to promote educational equality nationwide.

During a March visit to the Islamabad university site in Sector H-16, the prime minister urged faster pre-construction progress and expressed hope that the institution would become a globally recognized model of academic excellence.