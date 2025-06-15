The Commissionerate of Anti-Benami Initiative (ABI), Islamabad, has successfully seized its first immovable properties under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 2017.







Authorities have confiscated:

Plot No. 168-A (Corner) — 816 square yards

Plot No. 174-A (Corner) — 991 square yards

Both are located in Block H, Pakistan Employees Cooperative Housing Society (PECHS).

These plots are now officially the property of the Federal Government of Pakistan. All ownership rights and titles have been transferred.







Suspicion Raised by a Complaint

The operation began after a formal complaint suggested the properties might be benami. Investigators soon discovered that the person listed as the owner was not registered with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

In a startling revelation, the Benamidar claimed no knowledge of the properties and stated that her CNIC had been misused for the registration.

After a detailed probe, Benami Zone-I, Islamabad, filed a reference with Benami Adjudicating Authority Bench-I.

The authority ruled in favor of the government and issued a confiscation order.

Law enforcement agencies assisted in securing the properties after all legal steps were fulfilled.

Nationwide Crackdown on Benami Assets

This move is part of the government’s broader push launched in July 2019, when three Anti-Benami Zones were created under the Directorate General of ABI.

So far, over 187 references have been filed covering:

Land and buildings

Vehicles

Bank accounts

Shares

Zone-I’s Active Role in the Capital and KP

ABI Zone-I, Islamabad, is responsible for monitoring benami activity in:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)

Rawalpindi Civil Division

Islamabad Capital Territory

Their work has been central to this recent breakthrough.

Officials emphasized that this successful seizure reinforces Pakistan’s commitment to:

Eliminating benami transactions

Ending undocumented wealth

Tackling white-collar crime

Increasing state resources

The government continues to send a clear message: “No more hiding behind fake ownership. The law will catch up.”