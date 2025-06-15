Govt Seizes Benami Properties in Islamabad Landmark Action
The Commissionerate of Anti-Benami Initiative (ABI), Islamabad, has successfully seized its first immovable properties under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 2017.
Authorities have confiscated:
- Plot No. 168-A (Corner) — 816 square yards
- Plot No. 174-A (Corner) — 991 square yards
Both are located in Block H, Pakistan Employees Cooperative Housing Society (PECHS).
These plots are now officially the property of the Federal Government of Pakistan. All ownership rights and titles have been transferred.
Suspicion Raised by a Complaint
The operation began after a formal complaint suggested the properties might be benami. Investigators soon discovered that the person listed as the owner was not registered with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).
In a startling revelation, the Benamidar claimed no knowledge of the properties and stated that her CNIC had been misused for the registration.
After a detailed probe, Benami Zone-I, Islamabad, filed a reference with Benami Adjudicating Authority Bench-I.
The authority ruled in favor of the government and issued a confiscation order.
Law enforcement agencies assisted in securing the properties after all legal steps were fulfilled.
Nationwide Crackdown on Benami Assets
This move is part of the government’s broader push launched in July 2019, when three Anti-Benami Zones were created under the Directorate General of ABI.
So far, over 187 references have been filed covering:
- Land and buildings
- Vehicles
- Bank accounts
- Shares
Zone-I’s Active Role in the Capital and KP
ABI Zone-I, Islamabad, is responsible for monitoring benami activity in:
- Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)
- Rawalpindi Civil Division
- Islamabad Capital Territory
Their work has been central to this recent breakthrough.
Officials emphasized that this successful seizure reinforces Pakistan’s commitment to:
- Eliminating benami transactions
- Ending undocumented wealth
- Tackling white-collar crime
- Increasing state resources
The government continues to send a clear message: “No more hiding behind fake ownership. The law will catch up.”