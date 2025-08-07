Islamabad is currently hosting the second GSMA Digital Nation Summit, convening policymakers, telecom executives, tech innovators, fintech leaders, and climate experts at the Islamabad Marriott Hotel.

This event follows Pakistan’s inaugural summit in 2024, which officially ushered the country into GSMA’s Digital Nations series. That foundational event introduced a Digital Gender Inclusion Strategy, published the report Realising Pakistan’s Aspiration to Become a Digital Nation, and underscored transformative telecom growth:

Mobile broadband coverage expanded from 15% in 2010 to 81% of adults by 2023.

Smartphone ownership rose to 63%, but only 23% subscribed to mobile internet, highlighting a persistent connectivity gap.

GSMA’s recommended reforms included removing heavy taxes such as the 15% Advance Income Tax and 19.5% sales tax, rationalizing spectrum pricing ahead of the 5G auction, and implementing smartphone financing schemes.

GSMA Summit Pillars: Trust, Infrastructure, Investment & Inclusion

This year’s summit advanced a clear strategic agenda grounded in four pillars:

Trust by Design: Building secure and scalable public services using GSMA’s Open Gateway standards.

Building secure and scalable public services using GSMA’s Open Gateway standards. Climate-Resilient Infrastructure: Ensuring systems withstand environmental stress.

Ensuring systems withstand environmental stress. Investment Enablement: Reforming policies and taxes to attract digital capital.

Reforming policies and taxes to attract digital capital. Innovation for Inclusion: Extending digital access to underserved communities.

As Jazz CEO Aamir Hafeez Ibrahim put it: “It’s no longer about minutes, but moments and memories. We’ve made an intentional shift towards becoming a ServiceCo to better meet the needs of our customers beyond traditional telecom.”

Thought Leadership from Government and Industry

The summit features opening remarks by GSMA leadership, and a keynote address by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. Highlights included many notable figures, e.g., Maj. Gen. Hafeez Ur Rehman, Chairman PTA and Jahanzeb Khan, CEO of Easypaisa.

Chairman PTA stressed: “Our mandate goes beyond enforcing regulation, we must act as enablers of digital transformation. We are facilitators, not just regulators. […] It is equally our duty to ensure that consumer rights are protected every step of the way.” CEO of Easypaisa highlighted fintech’s role in a digital Pakistan as: “We’re at a stage where the necessary infrastructure exists to build a thriving digital payments ecosystem. But to truly accelerate adoption, we must design for trust—embedding security, privacy, ease of use, and reducing friction at every step. A cashless future can only succeed if trust is built into the system from the start.”

Aamir Ibrahim (CEO of Jazz) and Sabahat Bokhari (Founder of The Inclusion Lab) had a stunning fireside chat at the Digital Nation Summit by GSMA APAC. They talked about what it really takes to establish trust in a cashless future.

The session stressed that digital finance must be built on trust by design. This includes working with organizations like the FIA to fight digital fraud and creating payment systems that put privacy, security, and ease of use first.

Platforms are pushing beyond just transactions to build full-stack financial ecosystems that include insurance, lending, savings, and even crypto. These ecosystems are based on long-term well-being, which includes safety, peace of mind, and the confidence to invest in one’s future.

Ehsan Yar Khan, DG Strategy & Development at Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), said that 606 MHz of spectrum will be offered in the next 5G auction. He explained that for the upcoming 5G auction, PTA has hired a consultant to ensure transparency along with industry input.

GSMA Digital Nation Summit Panel Sessions

A Vision for Digital Pakistan : aligning national goals with technology

: aligning national goals with technology Connectivity & Infrastructure : planning for 5G, smart cities, and resilience

: planning for 5G, smart cities, and resilience Economic Leadership via Digital Innovation : strategies for fintech growth, regulatory reform, and mobile-led exports

: strategies for fintech growth, regulatory reform, and mobile-led exports Youth-Led Innovation: incubating startups, enabling API access, and nurturing digital talent

The summit talks will pave way to a Diversity4Tech networking session, promoting collaboration across public and private sectors.

Why It’s Pivotal Right Now

Following GSMA editions in Hanoi and Singapore, Pakistan’s summit places the nation firmly within the Asia-Pacific digital narrative.

With nearly 200 million mobile subscribers, GDP contributions from mobile at billions, and dynamic youth-driven digital exports, the time for inclusive, transparent, and resilient digital reform has arrived.