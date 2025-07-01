By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Gwadar Port Expansion Plan Eyes New Shipping Lines Ferry Service To Gcc

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs has rolled out an ambitious Gwadar Port expansion plan, aiming to introduce new shipping lines and a ferry service connecting Pakistan with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. The initiative seeks to transform Gwadar into a vibrant hub for maritime trade and regional connectivity.

The announcement came during a high-level meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, in Islamabad on Tuesday. According to an official statement, the Gwadar Port expansion plan is a central pillar of the government’s strategy to enhance trade corridors, promote economic integration, and leverage Pakistan’s strategic location along the Arabian Sea.

“Our goal is to develop Gwadar into a major transhipment and logistics centre that serves not just Pakistan but the entire region,” said Chaudhry.

Located in Balochistan, Gwadar Port holds critical significance as a deep-sea facility under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), an infrastructure initiative designed to stimulate trade across Asia.

During the meeting, Minister Chaudhry emphasized that with Gwadar now fully operational, the focus must shift toward aggressively integrating it into international shipping networks. He instructed relevant agencies to accelerate measures that will increase the port’s commercial throughput and unlock its vast economic potential.

Plans include adding more shipping lines to Gwadar, which will ease congestion at other Pakistani ports and streamline cargo movement to Central Asia and the Middle East. Chaudhry noted these new maritime routes will enhance transit trade efficiency and bolster Pakistan’s standing in the regional logistics sector.

New Ferry Service to GCC Countries

Beyond cargo operations, the ministry also plans to launch a ferry service from Gwadar to GCC states. This affordable maritime link is expected to facilitate direct passenger and freight movement, offering substantial benefits to expatriates and cross-border traders.

“The ferry service will deepen people-to-people connections, stimulate tourism, and become a fresh economic artery for Balochistan,” Chaudhry added. “It will drive job creation, upgrade local infrastructure, and open doors for private investment in ship services, hospitality, and transport.”

To ensure smooth execution, the maritime ministry has begun consulting with shipping companies, port operators, and regulatory bodies to finalize the technical and legal groundwork for both the new shipping lines and the ferry operations.

Chaudhry reaffirmed the government’s resolve to fully capitalize on Gwadar’s strategic advantages and position it as a key player in global trade.

Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

