Hackers Are Now Using WhatsApp Images to Steal Your Money!

Cybercriminals have adopted a dangerous new technique to defraud WhatsApp users. They are embedding malware within images using a method called steganography. This advanced form of cyberattack conceals malicious code inside seemingly innocent image files.







Once the image is opened or downloaded, the hidden malware silently activates in the background. From there, it can extract sensitive data such as banking credentials, passwords, one-time passwords (OTPs), and even gain remote control of the victim’s device.

Real-Life Victim: Money Stolen via WhatsApp Images

This technique is not theoretical. A recent case in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, demonstrates how effective and devastating this scam can be.

A man received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number with an image and a request to identify someone in the photo. After several calls from the same number, the man opened the image.







Within minutes, his phone was compromised, and unauthorized transactions drained nearly INR 2 lakh (PKR 6.5 lacs approx.) from his bank account. Authorities believe the image file carried a payload of malware that exploited the device without triggering any alarms.

How This Scam Works

Steganography is not a new technique, but its usage in WhatsApp scams is a disturbing trend. However, hackers are now circumventing user suspicion by concealing dangers in ordinary image files. So, when the picture is opened, the malware can:

Monitor keystrokes

Access banking and OTP SMS messages

Hijack app sessions

Steal cryptocurrency wallet credentials

Gain administrative access to the phone

Cybersecurity experts have issued public advisories warning users about this emerging threat, emphasizing that even opening a malicious image can compromise an entire device.

How to Stay Safe from WhatsApp Images Scams

To protect yourself from these types of attacks, follow these essential cybersecurity practices: