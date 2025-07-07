While many automakers in Pakistan are increasing vehicle prices in response to the Federal Budget 2025–26, Sazgar Engineering Works Limited, the local assembler of Haval vehicles, has taken a surprising and consumer-friendly stance.

In light of the recently introduced New Energy Vehicles (NEV) Adoption Levy, Sazgar Engineering has opted not to pass the additional cost to customers. Instead, the company has revised and reduced ex-factory prices of several Haval models to keep consumer prices unchanged.

In an official statement, Sazgar stated:

“As a responsible and customer-focused organization, Sazgar has always taken proactive steps to safeguard the interests of our valued Haval family.”

The updated pricing is as follows:

Model Variant Old Price (PKR) New Price (PKR) Decrease H6 HEV 11,749,000 11,523,015 225,985 H6 1.5 9,099,000 8,923,986 175,014 H6 2.0 10,449,000 10,158,617 290,383 Jolion 1.5 7,949,000 7,796,106 152,894 Jolion HEV 9,295,000 9,116,216 178,784

An Industry Contrast

This decision sets Haval apart from Pak Suzuki and Kia Lucky Motors, which recently raised prices on various models due to higher sales tax and government levies. Suzuki increased rates for its Alto, Cultus, and Swift, while Kia hiked prices on vehicles such as the Sportage and Picanto.

Haval’s price cut comes at a time when customers are bracing for further economic pressure, reinforcing Sazgar’s commitment to offering value without compromise.

Sales Performance Remains Strong

Despite the shifting market landscape, Sazgar’s performance remains solid. The company reported strong growth in June 2025:

Three-wheeler sales surged by 28% MoM to 2,435 units, and by 34% YoY.

Four-wheeler sales jumped 47% MoM to 1,349 units, reflecting a 55% YoY increase.

However, production figures showed a mixed trend, with three-wheeler output dropping by 24% MoM and four-wheeler production down by 6% compared to May.

By absorbing new levies and prioritizing pricing stability, Haval is not just protecting its current customers—it’s also positioning itself as a leader in the hybrid SUV market. In a climate where most automakers raise prices, Haval’s approach is both rare and commendable.