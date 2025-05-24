Here’s a Breakdown of Pakistan External Funding in 2024-25

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan external funding has exceeded $14 billion during the first ten months of the current fiscal year, as per the Economic Affairs Division. The total includes a $2.1 billion disbursement from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and $6 billion in rollovers from friendly nations such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and China.







From July to April, the government secured over $6 billion in external loans and grants, comprising $5.52 billion in loans and $583 million in grants. However, this figure reflects only 31% of the $19.39 billion external financing target set for the fiscal year. Notably, the $2.1 billion received from the IMF is not counted toward this percentage.

Financial Support from China and United States

In terms of multilateral assistance, Pakistan received $2.97 billion from global financial institutions. Bilateral lenders, including China and the United States, contributed an additional $370 million.

Pakistan external funding was further supported by $760 million in commercial borrowing and $1.61 billion invested through Naya Pakistan Certificates, aimed at attracting overseas Pakistanis. More than $3 billion was allocated as budgetary support, while $2.63 billion funded various development projects.







The Islamic Development Bank also played a key role, offering short-term financing to facilitate oil imports.

Despite falling short of the yearly target so far, the diverse inflow sources — including rollovers, IMF aid, and bond investments — provide a critical cushion as Pakistan continues to stabilize its economy.