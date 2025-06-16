A high-level meeting was chaired by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Mr. Haroon Akhtar Khan, to review the government’s campaign regarding incentives on electric bikes.







The meeting was attended by the Secretary of the Ministry of Industries and Production, Mr. Saif Anjum; the Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ms. Ambreen Jan; and Principal Information Officer Mr. Mobashir Hassan.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the campaign aimed at providing subsidies on 116,000 electric bikes under the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Mr. Haroon Akhtar Khan stated that, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision, the government is committed to providing incentives on electric bikes to the public. He emphasized that electric vehicles are not only environmentally friendly but also help save fuel costs significantly.







He further added that 25% of the allocated electric bikes will be reserved for women, ensuring inclusivity and accessibility.

The campaign will mark a major step toward promoting sustainable transport and reducing Pakistan’s carbon footprint.