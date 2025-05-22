Honda Atlas Profit 2025 Rises on Higher Sales

KARACHI: Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited (HCAR) reported a strong financial performance, as Honda Atlas profit 2025 surged by 16% year-on-year to Rs2.7 billion, driven by a significant increase in annual sales.







According to financial statements released at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday, the automaker earned Rs2.3 billion in the same period last year. Its earnings per share (EPS) rose to Rs18.97 in 2025, compared to Rs16.34 previously. The company announced a final cash dividend of Rs 8 per share (80%) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

The rise in Honda Atlas’ profit in 2025 was primarily fueled by a 42% jump in sales revenue, which reached Rs78.06 billion, compared to Rs55.07 billion in the prior fiscal. The company’s cost of sales also climbed to Rs 71.4 billion, up 41% year-on-year.

This led to a 48% increase in gross profit, reaching Rs6.7 billion, up from Rs4.5 billion in the previous year. Gross margins saw a modest improvement from 8.2% to 8.5%.







Administrative expenses rose by 28% to Rs1.9 billion, while other income dropped significantly by over 56%, falling to Rs988 million from Rs2.25 billion. Meanwhile, finance costs were trimmed by 15% to Rs1.04 billion.

Honda Atlas posted a profit before tax (PBT) of Rs3.27 billion in 2025, marking a 19% year-on-year rise.

HCAR was incorporated in Pakistan in 1992 as a public limited company and began commercial operations in 1994 through a joint venture between Honda Motor Co., Japan and Atlas Group, Pakistan.