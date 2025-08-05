By Manik Aftab ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Honda Cd70 2025 Launched With Cosmetic Changes Only

Atlas Honda has officially launched the Honda CD70 2025 and CD70 Dream 2025 models in Pakistan. However, much like previous iterations, the latest versions bring only cosmetic changes, with no improvements in performance, technology, or design.

Marketed under the slogans “Bharosay Ki Misaal” for the CD70 and “Dream It, Ride It” for the CD70 Dream, Atlas Honda has introduced the 2025 lineup with revamped stickers. The core specifications, including the engine, frame, and mechanical components, remain unchanged from the previous models.

Honda CD70 2025 Price

The price of the all-new Honda CD70 is set at Rs159,900, while the CD70 Dream will be available for Rs170,900. Despite the rising cost of motorcycles, consumers were hoping for updates in areas such as fuel efficiency, safety features, or technological advancements. However, Atlas Honda has once again opted to focus on aesthetic updates instead of meaningful enhancements.

Even with the lack of significant upgrades, the new Honda CD70 line-up is expected to maintain strong demand due to its affordability, widespread availability, high resale value, and low maintenance requirements. Still, a growing segment of buyers is questioning the purpose of annual model updates that offer little beyond a fresh set of decals.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

