Faysal Bank, in collaboration with Atlas Honda, has introduced an attractive installment offer for the popular Honda CD70 motorcycle. Available via the bank’s digital shopping platform, Faysal Digimall, this initiative allows customers to ride home on a new bike with monthly payments as low as Rs. 6,448.







From June 1 to June 30, customers can take advantage of a 0% profit rate on 3-month and 6-month installment options. The scheme aims to make ownership of a reliable two-wheeler more accessible to individuals across Pakistan.

Flexible Payment Options Up to 48 Months

The total cost of the Honda CD70 is Rs. 157,900, with flexible payment plans ranging from 3 to 48 months. Customers can choose the installment plan that best suits their budget:

3 Months (0% Profit): Rs. 52,633/month

6 Months (0% Profit): Rs. 26,316/month

12 Months: Rs. 16,316/month

24 Months: Rs. 9,737/month

36 Months: Rs. 7,544/month

48 Months: Rs. 6,448/month

The offer is valid nationwide, with the convenience of store pickup options available. Orders can be placed easily through the official Faysal Digimall website.