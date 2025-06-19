By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Honda Cd70 Now Available For Rs 6448 Month Via Faysal Bank

Faysal Bank, in collaboration with Atlas Honda, has introduced an attractive installment offer for the popular Honda CD70 motorcycle. Available via the bank’s digital shopping platform, Faysal Digimall, this initiative allows customers to ride home on a new bike with monthly payments as low as Rs. 6,448.



From June 1 to June 30, customers can take advantage of a 0% profit rate on 3-month and 6-month installment options. The scheme aims to make ownership of a reliable two-wheeler more accessible to individuals across Pakistan.

Flexible Payment Options Up to 48 Months

The total cost of the Honda CD70 is Rs. 157,900, with flexible payment plans ranging from 3 to 48 months. Customers can choose the installment plan that best suits their budget:

  • 3 Months (0% Profit): Rs. 52,633/month
  • 6 Months (0% Profit): Rs. 26,316/month
  • 12 Months: Rs. 16,316/month
  • 24 Months: Rs. 9,737/month
  • 36 Months: Rs. 7,544/month
  • 48 Months: Rs. 6,448/month

The offer is valid nationwide, with the convenience of store pickup options available. Orders can be placed easily through the official Faysal Digimall website.

Atlas Honda, Faysal Bank
Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

