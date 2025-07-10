LAHORE: Honda Atlas is ready to step into Pakistan’s hybrid SUV segment with the launch of the much-awaited HR-V e:HEV, marking a new chapter in the country’s auto industry.

After teasing the hybrid version at the Pakistan Auto Show last year, Honda has now officially confirmed the vehicle’s arrival.

In a recent post on Facebook, the company asked, “Are you ready to experience the HR-V e:HEV?”.



It is a clear signal that test drives will be available shortly at Honda 3S dealerships across the nation.

Although Honda Pakistan has not revealed the official specifications or pricing, the HR-V e:HEV is expected to be equipped with the company’s advanced dual-motor hybrid system, aimed at delivering better fuel efficiency and lower carbon emissions, two increasingly important factors for today’s eco-conscious drivers.

Last year, Honda Atlas also announced an Rs. 5 billion investment into a state-of-the-art hybrid vehicle production facility, demonstrating the brand’s long-term commitment to sustainable mobility in Pakistan.

With this move, Honda is set to join other players already venturing into the hybrid space. Additionally, the launch of the HR-V e:HEV could help redefine urban driving for Pakistani consumers.