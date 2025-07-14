Honda Atlas has announced a price cut of Rs100,000 on both variants of its HR-V crossover, effective 14 July 2025. The adjustment provides a timely incentive for buyers and aligns with broader industry efforts to attract consumers amid challenging market conditions.

Updated Pricing for HR-V Variants

Effective from mid-July, the HR-V VTi now carries a new price tag of Rs7,549,000, down from Rs7,649,000. Similarly, the better-equipped HR-V VTi-S sees a reduction from Rs7,899,000 to Rs7,799,000.

Variant Previous Price (PKR) New Price (PKR) Price Drop (PKR) HR-V VTi 7,649,000 7,549,000 –100,000 HR-V VTi-S 7,899,000 7,799,000 –100,000

According to the company, the reduced prices apply only to bookings made on or after 14 July 2025. Any customers who reserved their vehicles before this date will still be billed under the old pricing structure.

The decision appears to be part of a larger market trend. Automakers across Pakistan are revisiting their pricing strategies in response to recent government tax adjustments aimed at reviving the auto sector. While this Rs100,000 drop may seem modest, it could offer just enough motivation for hesitant buyers to finally make the purchase.

The Honda HR-V competes in the compact crossover segment alongside rivals like the Toyota Corolla Cross and Hyundai Tucson. Known for its fuel efficiency and solid feature set, the HR-V continues to attract buyers looking for value in a volatile economy where “prices for new vehicles have remained high due to currency fluctuations and import duties.”

As the 2025 model year approaches, this move by Honda Atlas is a clear signal to potential buyers: if you’ve been on the fence, now might be the right time to book. With both variants offering a reduced entry point, the HR-V is better positioned to draw attention in showrooms once again.