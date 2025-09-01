HONOR has officially opened pre-bookings for the much-anticipated HONOR X9c. Running from 31st August till 8th September, this mid-range powerhouse is already creating strong excitement among tech lovers.

The HONOR X9c is designed to set new standards in the category. It combines durability, a long-lasting battery, a premium design, an immersive display, advanced photography, and smart AI features.

With its sleek yet sturdy build, the HONOR X9c offers users a flagship-level experience at an affordable price. Customers who pre-book within this period will also receive a FREE HONOR Choice TWS as an exclusive gift.

The HONOR X9c debuts the new generation Anti-Drop Display, capable of withstanding drops up to 2 meters. Its ultra-tempered glass and resistance shield ensure robust protection, while the unique Bézier curve design strengthens the corners against impacts.

Reliability has improved by 166% compared to its predecessor. A three-layer waterproof structure provides 360° protection against water. Rated IP65M, the device resists dust and water splashes. Impressively, it can function after being submerged for 5 minutes at 25 cm depth. Supporting wet-hand touch control, it delivers smooth performance even with wet or greasy hands.

Enhanced Safety & Fast Charging

The HONOR X9c introduces the industry’s first 6600mAh Silicon-carbon Battery, setting a new standard in battery capacity. It offers all-day use, including 48.4 hours of music and 25.8 hours of video streaming on a single charge.

Durability is reinforced with an Armor-level Protective Coating and a specialized safety layer, managed by HONOR’s intelligent Power Management System. With multi-point temperature monitoring, the battery works effectively between -30°C and 55°C. Users can enjoy 20 hours of audio calls at -30°C and 30 hours at 55°C.

When the battery drops to 2%, AI keeps calls active for 50 minutes. The 66W HONOR SuperCharge quickly revives power, while the AI Safe Charging System ensures both safety and efficiency.

Powerful Specs That Stand Out

The HONOR X9c features a 6.78-inch Eye-comfort OLED Display supporting 1.07 billion colors and 1.5K resolution. This produces vibrant visuals with precise details.

A 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth motion and fluid responsiveness. The display reaches 4000 nits HDR peak brightness, offering sharp visuals even in bright light. With 3840Hz Risk-free PWM Dimming, Circadian Night Display, and Dynamic Dimming, users experience comfortable viewing at all times.

The HONOR X9c is equipped with a 108MP Ultra-sensing Camera featuring a 1/1.67” sensor for outstanding clarity. Using 9-in-1 pixel binning, it produces brighter, sharper images in all lighting conditions.

With 3x Lossless Zoom and three portrait modes, Environmental, Atmospheric, and Close-up, portraits look striking at any focal length. Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) further reduces blur and shake, ensuring ultra-clear results. AI features like HONOR AI Motion Sensing and AI Eraser enhance photos and simplify editing.

Weighing only 189 g and measuring 7.98 mm, the HONOR X9c feels light yet premium. Its titanium finish highlights modern elegance.

Powered by MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14, it delivers a smart and seamless user experience. Features like Magic Capsule, Magic Portal, and Parallel Space enrich functionality and personalization.

Color, Price, and Availability

The HONOR X9c will be available in Titanium Purple, Titanium Black, and Jade Cyan.