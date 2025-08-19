By Manik Aftab ⏐ 40 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
How To Apply For Dubai Virtual Work Visa Eligibility Income Requirement

Pakistani professionals working remotely can now apply for the Dubai Virtual Work Visa, which allows digital nomads to live in the UAE emirate for one year while continuing their jobs hassle-free.

The Dubai Virtual Work Visa enables remote workers and entrepreneurs to reside in the city for up to one year, with the option to renew if they remain eligible. Applicants must meet specific criteria, including employment with a foreign company or ownership of a business registered outside the UAE. A valid one-year work contract is also required.

One of the major conditions is the minimum monthly income. To qualify, applicants must provide proof of earning at least AED 12,856 per month. Based on the current exchange rate of 1 AED = Rs76.78, this amounts to Rs987,038 in Pakistani currency. Proof of income can be shown through a salary slip or the last three months of bank statements.

Applicants must also submit several documents, including a passport valid for at least six months, health insurance, proof of employment or business ownership, a clean criminal record certificate, passport-size photo, and proof of residence.

Applications can be submitted online through the GDRFA Dubai portal or in person at Amer Centers in Dubai. The official application fee for the Dubai Virtual Work Visa is AED 372.5. Upon arrival, applicants must undergo a medical fitness test before receiving their Emirates ID and visa stamping.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

