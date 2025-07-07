The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is inviting applications for its two flagship recruitment programs: the SBP Cyber Risk Officer scheme and the State Bank Officers Training Scheme (SBOTS) 28th Batch. These opportunities aim to attract top talent in banking and cybersecurity to strengthen Pakistan’s financial system.

What is the SBP Cyber Risk Officer Scheme?

The SBP Cyber Risk Officer program focuses on hiring graduates with qualifications in cybersecurity, computer science, software engineering, and related fields. Selected candidates will work on cyber risk supervision, digital fraud detection, and incident management, playing a key role in protecting Pakistan’s financial infrastructure. After specialized training, they will join SBP as Assistant Directors (OG-2).

Highlights of SBOTS 28th Batch

The SBOTS 28th Batch targets graduates from diverse academic backgrounds such as Economics, Business, Law, and Data Sciences. It offers residential training at NIBAF in Islamabad. Successful candidates will be appointed as Assistant Directors (OG-2) in Karachi, where they’ll gain hands-on experience in banking operations and policy.

Who Can Apply?

Applicants for both the SBP Cyber Risk Officer scheme and SBOTS 28th Batch need at least 16 years of education with a minimum of 60 percent marks or equivalent GPA from an HEC-recognized institution. Pakistani citizens from all regions, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, are eligible. There are also relaxations for women, minorities, transgender individuals, and underrepresented areas.

How to Apply for SBP Cyber Risk Officer and SBOTS 28th Batch

Visit the SBP Careers Portal: All applications must be submitted online through https://www.sbp.org.pk/careers/status.asp. Register and Fill Out the Form: Create an account, complete the form with accurate details, and upload your photo, CNIC, domicile, and academic documents. If you have a foreign degree, an HEC Equivalence Certificate is required. No Application Fee: SBP has clearly stated that no fee challan is needed. Watch for Shortlisting: Eligible candidates will be shortlisted for a written test conducted by an external agency. Proceed Through Further Stages: Those who pass the test will be called for group discussions, psychometric evaluations, and a panel interview. Medical Checks and Training: Selected candidates will undergo medical and psychological tests before starting mandatory residential training at NIBAF. A monthly stipend is provided. Final Appointment: After completing training, candidates will be appointed as Assistant Directors (OG-2).

Any false information or attempts to influence the process will lead to disqualification from this and future SBP recruitments. Keep checking the SBP careers page for updates or contact Recruitment@sbp.org.pk for help.

This is your chance to build a strong career, contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth, and step into the critical field of cybersecurity by applying for the SBP Cyber Risk Officer scheme or SBOTS 28th Batch before July 14, 2025.