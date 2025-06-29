By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 27 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Huawei Ev Battery Boasts 2000 Mile Range On 5 Minute Charge

Huawei solid-state EV battery technology could dramatically transform electric vehicles, with a newly filed patent revealing a design that delivers up to 2,000 miles of range on just a five-minute charge.

In a groundbreaking development, Huawei has filed a patent for a sulfide-based solid-state EV battery that promises to deliver two to three times the energy density of today’s lithium-ion batteries. If the Huawei solid-state EV battery becomes commercially viable, it could redefine electric mobility by vastly extending driving ranges and slashing charging times.

This cutting-edge technology is designed around sulfide chemistry, a crucial advancement that allows for higher energy storage and stability. However, experts note that while the concept of ultra-fast charging is exciting, current EV charging infrastructure is not yet equipped to handle such rapid energy delivery, keeping the idea largely theoretical for now.

China Races Ahead in Solid-State EV Battery Innovation

The Huawei solid-state EV battery has drawn global attention, especially amid intensifying competition among Chinese companies to dominate the next wave of EV battery innovation. China already leads the world with over 7,600 patents in solid-state battery technology, with heavy investments from giants like BYD and Xiaomi fueling further advancements.

Huawei’s latest move is also closely aligned with Beijing’s strategic emphasis on pioneering future battery tech. The newly patented sulfide-based battery is a landmark step that could position China as a leader in next-generation electric vehicle power systems.

As research and development accelerates, the prospect of EVs that can be charged in mere minutes and drive thousands of miles becomes increasingly tangible. Coupled with China’s aggressive push in patents and technological breakthroughs, Huawei’s innovation is setting the stage for a future where long-range, ultra-fast charging EVs become a mainstream reality.

Follow us on Google News
China, EV Battery technology, Huawei
Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Most Bank Accounts In Pakistan Hold Less Than Rs50000

Most Bank Accounts in Pakistan Hold Less Than Rs50,000

Mercedes Benz Solar Paint Could Make Evs Run On Pure Sunlight

Mercedes-Benz Solar Paint Could Make EVs Run on Pure Sunlight

Pm Formally Launches Apna Meter Apni Reading App

PM Formally Launches ‘Apna Meter, Apni Reading’ App

Nvidia Shares Hit Record As Insiders Sell Over 1 Billion

Nvidia Shares Hit Record as Insiders Sell Over $1 Billion

Openai Rents Google Tpus As Cheaper Alternative To Nvidia Gpus

OpenAI Rents Google TPUs as Cheaper Alternative to Nvidia GPUs

Deepseek Data Privacy Concerns Prompt Germany To Urge App Store Ban

DeepSeek Data Privacy Concerns Prompt Germany to Urge App Store Ban

Govt Eyes 50 Billion Target To Increase Remittances To Pakistan

Govt Eyes $50 Billion Target to Increase Remittances to Pakistan

IHC--TechJuice-Amazon

IHC Rules CDA Right of Way Charges Illegal

Ptv Fee Waiver In Electricity Bills Likely To Offer Relief

PTV Fee Waiver in Electricity Bills Likely to Offer Relief

Airsial Passengers Left Behind At Islamabad Airport

AirSial Passengers Left Behind at Islamabad Airport

Hec Releases Laptop Scheme Merit List For Sau Students

HEC Releases Laptop Scheme Merit List for SAU Students

Ace Money Transfer Ceo Meets Senior Ministers To Advance Legal Remittance And Financial Digitization

ACE Money Transfer CEO Meets Senior Ministers to Advance Legal Remittance and Financial Digitization

Pakistans Geogemma Wins Big At 2025 Apac Solution Challenge With Ai Satellite Mapping Tool

Pakistan’s GeoGemma Wins Big at 2025 APAC Solution Challenge with AI Satellite Mapping Tool