By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 5 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Hybrid Car Prices To Rise Sharply After Budget 2025 Gst Hike

Pakistan’s federal government has proposed a sweeping increase in General Sales Tax (GST) under the 2025–26 budget, particularly impacting the prices of hybrid vehicles.



The decision has sparked alarm among automakers and consumers as prices are expected to surge by over Rs. 1.4 million for some models.

Previously, hybrid cars enjoyed a reduced 8.5% GST to encourage environmentally friendly alternatives. However, the new proposal seeks to impose a flat 18% GST on all vehicle types, petrol, diesel, and hybrid alike, eliminating tax-based incentives for cleaner mobility.

Price Impact on Popular Hybrid Models

The revised tax structure will significantly increase the costs of several leading hybrid vehicles. Based on figures compiled by PakWheels, here are some of the most affected models:



Model Old Price (8.5% GST) New Price (18% GST) Price Increase
Haval H6 HEV 1.5L ₨ 11,749,000 ₨ 12,777,714 ₨ 1,028,714
Haval Jolion 1.5L ₨ 9,295,000 ₨ 10,108,848 ₨ 813,848
Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 HEV ₨ 8,999,000 ₨ 9,786,931 ₨ 787,931
Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 HEV X ₨ 9,449,000 ₨ 10,276,332 ₨ 827,332
Hyundai Elantra Hybrid 1.6L ₨ 9,700,000 ₨ 10,549,309 ₨ 849,309
Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Smart 1.6L ₨ 10,999,000 ₨ 11,962,046 ₨ 963,046
Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Signature 1.6L ₨ 11,999,000 ₨ 13,049,604 ₨ 1,050,604
Hyundai Santa Fe Smart 1.6L ₨ 12,490,000 ₨ 13,583,594 ₨ 1,093,594
Hyundai Santa Fe Signature 1.6L ₨ 13,899,000 ₨ 15,115,963 ₨ 1,216,963
Kia Sportage L HEV 1.6L ₨ 10,999,000 ₨ 11,962,046 ₨ 963,046
Kia Sorento 1.6T HEV FWD ₨ 14,699,000 ₨ 15,986,009 ₨ 1,287,009
Kia Sorento 1.6T HEV AWD ₨ 15,999,000 ₨ 17,399,834 ₨ 1,400,834
MG HS PHEV 1.5L ₨ 9,699,000 ₨ 10,548,221 ₨ 849,221

Auto Industry Expresses Concern

The automotive sector is voicing strong concerns over the policy change. Industry insiders argue that hybrid vehicles, promoted for their fuel efficiency and environmental benefits, will become far less accessible.

Experts fear this sharp price escalation may discourage the adoption of greener vehicles and stall Pakistan’s transition to cleaner transportation options.

If implemented, the uniform GST policy will reshape the automotive landscape, making hybrid cars a luxury rather than a sustainable choice. With prices climbing by over Rs. 1.4 million in some cases, both industry players and eco-conscious consumers are left questioning the government’s commitment to green mobility.

Budget 2025, Car Prices 2025, Hybrid cars
Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Report Sheds Light On Ldi License Renewal Challenges

PTA Cracks Down on IMEI Tampering in Gujranwala

Record Remittance Inflows In May 2025

Record Remittance Inflows in May 2025

Saudi Visa Ban Lifted For 14 Countries Pakistan Included

Saudi Visa Ban Lifted For 14 Countries, Pakistan Included

Asmls Chip Power Play The Hidden Giant Behind Every Ai Breakthrough

ASML’s Chip Power Play: The Hidden Giant Behind Every AI Breakthrough

Record Breaking 3609 New Companies Registered In May 2025

Pakistan Just Witnessed the Biggest Business Registration Explosion Ever

Rda Seals Warehouse Housing Projects Over Legal Violations

RDA Seals PepsiCo Warehouse, Housing Projects Over Legal Violations

Pakistans It Sector At Risk Under Budget 2025 Says Psha

Pakistan’s IT Sector at Risk Under Budget 2025, Says P@SHA

Germany Accelerates Visa Access For Pakistanis With New Reforms

Germany Accelerates Visa Access For Pakistanis With New Reforms

Govt Slashes 5g License Revenue Target In Budget 2025 26

Govt Slashes 5G License Revenue Target in Budget 2025-26

Macos Tahoe 26 Brings Features That Might Just Beat Windows 11

macOS Tahoe 26 Brings Features That Might Just Beat Windows 11

Apple Launches New Games App To Unite All Your Game Passions In One Place

Apple Launches New ‘Games’ App to Unite All Your Game Passions in One Place

Sindh To Fund Ev Taxis Scooters Charging Stations In 2025

Sindh to Fund Free EV Taxis, Scooters & Charging Stations in 2025

Marvel Roars Back With Animated Black Panther Spinoff Series

Marvel Roars Back With Animated Black Panther Spinoff Series