Hybrid Car Prices To Rise Sharply After Budget 2025 Gst Hike

Pakistan’s federal government has proposed a sweeping increase in General Sales Tax (GST) under the 2025–26 budget, particularly impacting the prices of hybrid vehicles.







The decision has sparked alarm among automakers and consumers as prices are expected to surge by over Rs. 1.4 million for some models.

Previously, hybrid cars enjoyed a reduced 8.5% GST to encourage environmentally friendly alternatives. However, the new proposal seeks to impose a flat 18% GST on all vehicle types, petrol, diesel, and hybrid alike, eliminating tax-based incentives for cleaner mobility.

Price Impact on Popular Hybrid Models

The revised tax structure will significantly increase the costs of several leading hybrid vehicles. Based on figures compiled by PakWheels, here are some of the most affected models:







Model Old Price (8.5% GST) New Price (18% GST) Price Increase Haval H6 HEV 1.5L ₨ 11,749,000 ₨ 12,777,714 ₨ 1,028,714 Haval Jolion 1.5L ₨ 9,295,000 ₨ 10,108,848 ₨ 813,848 Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 HEV ₨ 8,999,000 ₨ 9,786,931 ₨ 787,931 Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 HEV X ₨ 9,449,000 ₨ 10,276,332 ₨ 827,332 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid 1.6L ₨ 9,700,000 ₨ 10,549,309 ₨ 849,309 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Smart 1.6L ₨ 10,999,000 ₨ 11,962,046 ₨ 963,046 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Signature 1.6L ₨ 11,999,000 ₨ 13,049,604 ₨ 1,050,604 Hyundai Santa Fe Smart 1.6L ₨ 12,490,000 ₨ 13,583,594 ₨ 1,093,594 Hyundai Santa Fe Signature 1.6L ₨ 13,899,000 ₨ 15,115,963 ₨ 1,216,963 Kia Sportage L HEV 1.6L ₨ 10,999,000 ₨ 11,962,046 ₨ 963,046 Kia Sorento 1.6T HEV FWD ₨ 14,699,000 ₨ 15,986,009 ₨ 1,287,009 Kia Sorento 1.6T HEV AWD ₨ 15,999,000 ₨ 17,399,834 ₨ 1,400,834 MG HS PHEV 1.5L ₨ 9,699,000 ₨ 10,548,221 ₨ 849,221

Auto Industry Expresses Concern

The automotive sector is voicing strong concerns over the policy change. Industry insiders argue that hybrid vehicles, promoted for their fuel efficiency and environmental benefits, will become far less accessible.

Experts fear this sharp price escalation may discourage the adoption of greener vehicles and stall Pakistan’s transition to cleaner transportation options.

If implemented, the uniform GST policy will reshape the automotive landscape, making hybrid cars a luxury rather than a sustainable choice. With prices climbing by over Rs. 1.4 million in some cases, both industry players and eco-conscious consumers are left questioning the government’s commitment to green mobility.