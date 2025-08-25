By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Govt To Phase Out Manual Electricity Meter Readers

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has taken a major step toward modernizing electricity distribution by installing one million Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) meters in Rawalpindi city and cantonment areas. This initiative has significantly reduced electricity theft and improved billing transparency.

The AMI meters automatically detect tampering, theft attempts, and technical faults, immediately alerting the central AMI Operation Centre. The system also optimizes load distribution, preventing transformer overloads, meter burnouts, and frequent tripping. Over the past month, several theft cases were flagged, allowing field teams to take swift action against offenders.

IESCO CEO Engineer Ch. Khalid Mahmood called the AMI rollout a “revolutionary step” for Pakistan’s power sector, highlighting its role in ensuring transparent billing, building public trust, and enhancing overall distribution efficiency. Mahmood also commended the AMI project team, including Chief Engineer Development Ch. Kamran Aftab and Project Director Mohsin Raza Gillani, for the successful implementation.

With AMI technology, consumers now benefit from timely and accurate meter readings and can monitor their electricity usage and bills around the clock, supporting IESCO’s mission to provide uninterrupted power and reduce line losses.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

