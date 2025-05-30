Ignite and TDAP Partner to Boost Pakistan IT Exports

ISLAMABAD: In a major step to advance Pakistan IT exports, the Ignite National Technology Fund has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP). The agreement, formalized at Ignite’s Islamabad office, aims to support mature, export-ready IT startups in accessing global markets through targeted mentorship, participation in international events, and sector-specific acceleration programs.







Under the leadership of Faiz Ahmad Chadhar, Chief Executive of TDAP, and Adeel Aijaz Shaikh, CEO of Ignite, the partnership seeks to accelerate the international growth of Pakistan’s IT sector. The MoU builds on a successful collaboration between the two organizations during PIXS 2025 — TDAP’s flagship services event held at the historic Lahore Fort — where several promising startups showcased their innovations.

Operational execution will be led by Muhammad Bilal Abbasi, General Manager Projects at Ignite, and Rafia Syed, Director General Services at TDAP. Key areas of focus include:

Strengthening the export support ecosystem for IT startups

Bridging the gap between local incubation and global scaling

Leveraging TDAP’s international trade network to connect startups with global opportunities

Launching Pakistan’s first export-oriented accelerator within TDAP premises

“This MoU reflects our shared ambition to position Pakistan’s tech startups as competitive players on the global stage,” said Adeel Aijaz Shaikh. “Together with TDAP, we aim to nurture high-potential startups by providing access to global networks and promoting innovation-led exports.”

Faiz Ahmad Chadhar added, “TDAP is committed to diversifying Pakistan’s export portfolio. Our partnership with Ignite will create new growth avenues for the IT sector, enabling startups to scale internationally with the right support and visibility.”







The five-year strategic partnership aligns with TDAP’s mandate to build end-to-end sectoral supply chains — from grassroots innovation to international market integration — aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s digital economy.