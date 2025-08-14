The federal government has confirmed that an IMF delegation visit to Pakistan is scheduled for the upcoming economic review, with preparations now finalized.

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb told reporters that Pakistan has completed all necessary groundwork for the next review under the International Monetary Fund’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

The IMF delegation visit to Pakistan will take place at the end of September, as part of the 37-month EFF program designed to stabilize the national economy and address deep-rooted structural challenges.

If the review concludes successfully, Pakistan will secure the third tranche of $1 billion. So far, the country has received $2.1 billion out of the total $7 billion committed under the program.

The finance minister stressed that the government remains committed to implementing the agreed reforms to ensure continued financial support from the IMF.