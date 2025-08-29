By Salman Akhtar ⏐ 36 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Imf Development Projects Report Exposes Delays And Cost Rise

The Senate Standing Committee on Planning Development and Special Initiatives reviewed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) development projects report and raised strong concerns about project management failures across federal schemes. The IMF found poor prioritization frequent delays rising costs and weak protection of funds over a project lifecycle. The committee called for a focus on finishing running projects before starting new ones.

The Planning Secretary told the committee that a detailed questionnaire covered public private partnerships and public investment management. The Planning Commission submitted the completed response on March 20 2025. Officials briefed members on the Intelligent Project Automation System known as iPAS and on its role to integrate systems improve budget accuracy and automate budget releases.

Committee members pressed the National Highway Authority (NHA) for updates on the Sukkur Hyderabad Karachi Motorway and on the Karachi Quetta Chaman Road. NHA said the motorway is split into five sections and that two sections will be prioritized in the first phase. Board approval for the first phase is expected in September 2025.

The committee chair expressed serious concern about slow progress and directed NHA to begin work by October 2025. The chair warned that failure to meet this deadline will lead to referral to the Upper House for intervention. The committee also asked the Economic Affairs Division and other ministries to present compliance reports.

Officials said 22 recommendations are at various stages with several already addressed and others under review. The IMF development projects report and the committee response underline the need for stronger governance real time tracking and protected budgets to prevent cost overruns.

The planning ministry will provide the committee with timelines and compliance checklists and updates. The chair indicated that still pending projects had to proceed immediately and that government money had to be guarded and taken decisive measures.

Salman Akhtar

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Consumers Charged Rs18 86 Billion In Tv Fees Via Electricity Bills
Govt Extends Power Bill Deadlines in Flood-Hit Areas
National Incubation Center Lahore Cohort 2 Kicks Off With Promising New Startups
NIC Karachi Cohort 14 Rs. 5M Startup Grant Announced
Digital Payments Soon Mandatory For Retailers As Govt Pushes For Cashless Economy
OGRA Orders Oil & Gas Sector to Adopt Digital Payments
Nadra
Punjab Floods Force NADRA to Temporarily Shut Service Centers
NADRA App Feature Raises Eyebrows Over Death ID Cancellation
NADRA Pulls ‘Self-Report Death’ Feature from PakID App After Backlash
Google
Google Phone App Brings Custom Calling Cards to Android
Petrol Prices Likely To Drop In Early September
Petrol Prices Likely to Drop in Early September
Promptlock First Ever Ai Powered Ransomware Emerges
PromptLock: First Ever AI-Powered Ransomware Emerges
Secp Sbp Salary Powers Curtailed After Rs41m Pay Row
SECP, SBP Salary Powers Curtailed After Rs41m Pay Row
Threads Tests Expandable Text Attachments For Longer Posts
Threads Tests Expandable Text Attachments for Longer Posts
Xiaomi
Xiaomi to Launch Three Flagships with Superfast Wired Charging Next Month
Dubai Chamber Registrations Put Pakistan Second As India Leads
Dubai Chamber Registrations Put Pakistan Second As India Leads
Nha Confirms All Motorways Open For Traffic Despite Flood Situation
NHA Confirms All Motorways Open for Traffic Despite Flood Situation