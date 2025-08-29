Imf Development Projects Report Exposes Delays And Cost Rise

The Senate Standing Committee on Planning Development and Special Initiatives reviewed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) development projects report and raised strong concerns about project management failures across federal schemes. The IMF found poor prioritization frequent delays rising costs and weak protection of funds over a project lifecycle. The committee called for a focus on finishing running projects before starting new ones.

The Planning Secretary told the committee that a detailed questionnaire covered public private partnerships and public investment management. The Planning Commission submitted the completed response on March 20 2025. Officials briefed members on the Intelligent Project Automation System known as iPAS and on its role to integrate systems improve budget accuracy and automate budget releases.

Committee members pressed the National Highway Authority (NHA) for updates on the Sukkur Hyderabad Karachi Motorway and on the Karachi Quetta Chaman Road. NHA said the motorway is split into five sections and that two sections will be prioritized in the first phase. Board approval for the first phase is expected in September 2025.

The committee chair expressed serious concern about slow progress and directed NHA to begin work by October 2025. The chair warned that failure to meet this deadline will lead to referral to the Upper House for intervention. The committee also asked the Economic Affairs Division and other ministries to present compliance reports.

Officials said 22 recommendations are at various stages with several already addressed and others under review. The IMF development projects report and the committee response underline the need for stronger governance real time tracking and protected budgets to prevent cost overruns.

The planning ministry will provide the committee with timelines and compliance checklists and updates. The chair indicated that still pending projects had to proceed immediately and that government money had to be guarded and taken decisive measures.