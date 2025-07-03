ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has rejected Pakistan’s latest proposal to introduce subsidised power tariffs for certain industrial sectors, cautioning that such incentives could deepen existing market imbalances and complicate the country’s fragile energy landscape.

Appearing before the Senate Standing Committee on Power, chaired by Senator Mohsin Aziz, Secretary Power Dr Fakhray Alam Irfan stressed that all significant power sector initiatives now require IMF approval. He pointed out that even though Pakistan is currently generating surplus electricity, particularly during the winter months, the IMF remains wary of any subsidised power tariffs that might distort the market.

In September 2024, the Power Division proposed a six-month incremental electricity consumption plan (October to March) at a marginal cost of Rs23 per kWh, tied to last year’s usage. However, after two months of talks, the IMF only gave a nod to a three-month version, citing fears of potential market distortions if extended further.

Then in November 2024, the Power Division advanced another plan, this time suggesting marginal cost-based rates of Rs22–23 per kWh specifically for high-energy sectors, including copper and aluminium melting, data centers, and crypto mining. The government argued that subsidised power tariffs for these sectors would help absorb surplus generation and reduce hefty capacity payments. Nonetheless, the IMF rejected the plan, likening it to selective tax breaks that have previously led to economic distortions.

“As of now, the IMF has not agreed,” Dr Irfan confirmed, adding that the proposal is also under review by the World Bank and other development partners. He stressed that the government has not withdrawn the plan and continues to negotiate adjustments to address the concerns raised.

Lawmakers Slam Circular Debt Deal and Local Corruption

The committee meeting also turned tense over Pakistan’s recent agreement with scheduled banks aimed at reducing the circular debt stock, which currently stands at Rs1.275 trillion. Senator Shibli Faraz criticised the deal, suggesting banks were effectively “forced at gunpoint” to provide these loans. “If I were a banker, I would have simply refused,” he remarked, warning that the public could face additional levies down the road.

Secretary Power Dr Irfan rebutted this notion, clarifying that no new taxes have been imposed. Instead, he said the existing Debt Servicing Surcharge (DSS) of Rs3.23 per unit would remain in place over the next five to six years to cover repayments. He also highlighted that circular debt flows have eased due to more timely subsidy disbursements.

Addressing efforts to improve billing transparency, Dr Irfan shared that over 500,000 people have downloaded the “Apna Meter, Apni Reading” app, which allows consumers to upload photos of their electricity meters to avoid inflated bills. He said the government plans to expand the app’s use to K-Electric (KE) consumers in Karachi soon.

Lawmakers, however, expressed frustration over persistent inefficiencies in the sector, particularly regarding Independent Power Producers (IPPs). Senator Mohsin Aziz criticised the very establishment of some IPPs as unjust, questioning why the government has yet to recover excess profits from these companies.

Senator Shibli Faraz added that exaggerated project costs were used to justify inflated returns, arguing that little has been done to truly address the circular debt issue. “It’s the people who continue to pay for these inefficiencies,” he said.

Senators also raised concerns about prolonged forced load shedding, especially in areas such as Tharparkar, Matiari, and Umerkot, where outages can stretch up to 14 hours a day despite customers regularly paying their bills. Senator Poojo Bheel accused local officials of accepting bribes to restore disconnected services, undermining the rights of compliant consumers.

Efforts to Protect Consumers and Tackle Power Theft

Dr Irfan responded by noting that load shedding is generally linked to regions where losses exceed 20%, pointing out a recent incident where a SEPCO staff member was fatally attacked during an anti-theft drive.

KE Chief Distribution Officer Sadia Dada also briefed the committee, stating that about 30% of KE’s 2,100 feeders face scheduled outages due to widespread electricity theft, often through illegal connections (kundas) in informal settlements. She added that KE now offers installment plans to ease bill payments.

Highlighting support measures, Dr Irfan said 58% of electricity consumers in Pakistan fall under the “protected” category, paying only Rs10 per unit. With support from international lenders, the government plans to allocate Rs250 billion in power subsidies this year and ramp up technology-driven initiatives to curb theft. So far, the meter reading app has notched over 500,000 downloads with 250,000 registered users.

During the session, Senator Haji Hidayatullah also highlighted a glaring case in Peshawar, where a property faced an overbilling of Rs2.3 million despite having cleared dues. He alleged that PESCO officials offered to settle the case for Rs300,000, terming it outright corruption. The Secretary Power promised a detailed investigation.

The committee ultimately expressed dissatisfaction with the Power Division’s evasive responses and directed officials to present comprehensive written answers at the next meeting.