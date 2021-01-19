In a landmark development, Balochistan gets its first digital policy

The cabinet of Balochistan has approved the first digital policy of the province for the year 2020-21. The policy has been formed to provide e-governance facilities, provide the public with access to digital services, provide low-cost high-speed internet facility, and to promote the establishment of IT companies in the province through digital capability, digital economy, software, and IT parks.

For this purpose, a proposition has also been made for the establishment of a state-of-the-art data centralized center in the province. The availability of the digital services will allow the citizens of the province to benefit from the services as the other provinces and will allow for better governance as well as the promotion of IT in the province.

The Balochistan cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani also approved a bill to amend multiple rules under the Balochistan Tourist Guides Act, 2014, the Balochistan Vaccination Ordinance, 1958, and the Balochistan Education Council, 2021 draft bill with some changes.

The minister said that concrete steps were needed to ensure investment from local and international firms. As such, the government had started a uniform development process in the province and available resources were being utilized for the socio-economic development of the people.

Source: Dawn

