In midst of #USAElections2020 Donald Trump Jr. tweets the updated map of Pakistan

As the US Elections are picking up pace, Donald Trump Jr. has just shared the world map highlighting who exactly supports Trump and Biden. Upon closer inspection of the map, it can clearly be seen that he has used the updated map of Pakistan!

Take a closer look at the tweet below:

While much can be said about his prediction, the map quickly drew attention from both Pakistanis and Indians regarding the distribution of territories. While others were debating about the support for Trump in the highlighted territories, some were debating about the point of the map.

Here is a collection of tweets in response to the map:

Maps encourage boldness. They’re like cryptic love letters. Sometimes, they are often emblematic of the hidden truths. While the American people are electing their new President, Donald Trump Jr. is reminding the world that Jammu & Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan. https://t.co/eWsAQr8bJe — Fidato (@tequieremos) November 3, 2020

This definitely isn’t how the election is supposed to work:

now i’m no scientist but i don’t think this is how the american election works https://t.co/YZyVWWCq78 — k ▯ (@abiiorkendall) November 3, 2020

Someone pointed out an anomaly:

And entire Antarctica supports Donald Trump?

You really think people are that dumb huh? And why in the world is Antartica red?? https://t.co/McQHd9c18t — Crash Master (@bruninski001) November 3, 2020

What is your prediction about the US Elections?

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk