TechJuice > Social Media > In midst of #USAElections2020 Donald Trump Jr. tweets the updated map of Pakistan
In midst of #USAElections2020 Donald Trump Jr. tweets the updated map of Pakistan
As the US Elections are picking up pace, Donald Trump Jr. has just shared the world map highlighting who exactly supports Trump and Biden. Upon closer inspection of the map, it can clearly be seen that he has used the updated map of Pakistan!
Take a closer look at the tweet below:
Okay, finally got around to making my electoral map prediction. #2020Election #VOTE pic.twitter.com/STmDSuQTMb
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 3, 2020
While much can be said about his prediction, the map quickly drew attention from both Pakistanis and Indians regarding the distribution of territories. While others were debating about the support for Trump in the highlighted territories, some were debating about the point of the map.
Here is a collection of tweets in response to the map:
Maps encourage boldness. They’re like cryptic love letters. Sometimes, they are often emblematic of the hidden truths.
While the American people are electing their new President, Donald Trump Jr. is reminding the world that Jammu & Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan. https://t.co/eWsAQr8bJe
— Fidato (@tequieremos) November 3, 2020
This definitely isn’t how the election is supposed to work:
now i’m no scientist but i don’t think this is how the american election works https://t.co/YZyVWWCq78
— k ▯ (@abiiorkendall) November 3, 2020
Someone pointed out an anomaly:
I love that blank empty space next to Azerbaijan though 😆 #KarabakhisAzerbaijan #Election2020 #Elections2020 #ElectionDay2020 https://t.co/86OqUQ2tjh
— Gamar Alizade (@GamarAlizade1) November 3, 2020
And entire Antarctica supports Donald Trump?
You really think people are that dumb huh? And why in the world is Antartica red?? https://t.co/McQHd9c18t
— Crash Master (@bruninski001) November 3, 2020
What is your prediction about the US Elections?