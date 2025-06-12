Maruti Suzuki has officially unveiled the much-awaited Suzuki Electric Alto, transforming the entry-level EV market in India. Launched on May 15, 2025, this electric version of the iconic Alto 800 brings together affordability, sustainability, and practical design — raising questions if Pakistan could be next in line for this game-changing EV.







Key Specs of Suzuki Electric Alto

Motor Output : 35–40 kW (47–54 hp)

: 35–40 kW (47–54 hp) Torque : 100–120 Nm

: 100–120 Nm Battery Capacity : 20–25 kWh lithium-ion

: 20–25 kWh lithium-ion Range : 150–180 km (IDC estimated)

: 150–180 km (IDC estimated) Charging Time : 6–7 hours (standard), 45–50 minutes (fast)

: 6–7 hours (standard), 45–50 minutes (fast) Drive Type : Front-wheel

: Front-wheel Transmission : Single-speed reduction gear

: Single-speed reduction gear Climate Control: Heat pump-based

Familiar Yet Future-Ready Design

The Suzuki Electric Alto keeps the beloved shape of the petrol variant but introduces several EV-specific changes:

Closed front grille for better aerodynamics

Blue-accented trim for visual differentiation

Lightweight aerodynamic alloy wheels

Inside, the vehicle gets a flat floor layout, a digital instrument cluster displaying range and battery status, and drive modes — Normal, Eco, and Boost.

Price and Value for Money

Priced at INR6.0–6.4 lac (after subsidies), the electric Alto is costlier upfront than its petrol counterpart. However, it offers long-term financial benefits due to reduced running and maintenance costs.







Cost Comparison: Petrol vs. Suzuki Electric Alto