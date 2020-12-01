‘International-standard’ bus terminals to be built in Punjab’s major cities

The Chief Minister of Punjab, Usman Buzdar, held a meeting in the provincial capital to review the quality of public transport in the province. The Minister has since decided and approved the construction of a modern, international-standard bus terminal in Lahore.

The Chief Minister also approved construction of similar bus terminals near Thokar Niaz Baig, in Faisalabad, and in Multan.

The transport department has been instructed to submit a design for these terminals by the tenth of this month.

The Chief Minister also suggested the use of green, electric buses in major cities of the province. He said that these buses could prove highly sustainable and would work towards reducing our country’s carbon footprint. Issues that need to be sorted out with regards to the procurement of these buses should be done so in due time. Mr Buzdar mentioned that these buses could prove vital in reducing the levels of air pollution in the province.

Smog has been one of the biggest contributors towards environmental pollution in Punjab. Lahore, the provincial capital of Punjab, ranks fourth on the Air quality and pollution city ranking posted by IQAir. Electric vehicles, especially electric public transportation could contribute greatly towards reducing the levels of smog in these urban hubs.

Alongside electric buses and new bus terminals, the establishment of a Punjab Road Safety Authority was also given the green light during the meeting. the chief minister also extended the scope of the Lahore Transport Company from being just Lahore to every city of Punjab.

