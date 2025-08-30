By Salman Akhtar ⏐ 48 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Internet Service Suspended Again Across Balochistan Despite Court Order

Internet services were once again suspended across Balochistan, including the provincial capital Quetta, late Friday night, sparking widespread frustration among users who had no prior notice.

According to sources, mobile internet services were suddenly cut off throughout the province without an initial statement from authorities. Later, it was confirmed that the suspension would remain in place on September 1 and September 6 under a government notification citing security concerns.

Mobile internet has already been unavailable in most districts of the province since August 1.

The move comes despite earlier directions from the Balochistan High Court, which had ordered the restoration of services during hearings on a constitutional petition.

Residents, students, freelancers, and businesses have voiced anger over the recurring disruptions, saying the shutdowns severely affect education, livelihoods, and access to essential online services.

Salman Akhtar

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Social Media Users Pakistan Rise To 51 6 Million As Facebook Leads
Social Media Users in Pakistan Rise to 51.6 Million as Facebook Leads
Meta To Add New Ai Safeguards After Teen Safety Concerns
Meta to Add New AI Safeguards After Teen Safety Concerns
Meta Under Fire For Creating Flirty Chatbots Of Celebrities Without Consent Including Child Actors
Meta Under Fire for Creating Flirty Chatbots of Celebrities Without Consent, Including Child Actors
Bise Bannu
BISE Bannu Announces Intermediate Part I & Part II Toppers List
Bise Kohat
BISE Kohat Announces HSSC Part I & II Annual Examination Toppers List
Cern Delegation Reviews Pakistan Scientific Progress
CERN Delegation Reviews Pakistan Scientific Progress
Bise Abbottabad Announces Hssc Part I Part Ii Annual Examination Toppers List
BISE Abbottabad Announces HSSC Part I & Part II Annual Examination Toppers List
Instagram
Instagram Introduces Inbox Management Tool for Better Engagement
Bise Malakand Announces Hssc Part I Part Ii Toppers List
BISE Malakand Announces HSSC Part I & Part II Toppers List
Tiktok Voice Notes Bring Audio Messages And Image Sharing
TikTok Voice Notes Bring Audio Messages And Image Sharing
Whatsapp Zero Click Bug Patched After Targeted Spyware Campaign
WhatsApp Zero Click Bug Patched After Targeted Spyware Campaign
Europe July Car Sales Rise Most Since April 2024 As Byd Overtakes Tesla
Europe July Car Sales Rise Most Since April 2024 as BYD Overtakes Tesla
Bise Swat
BISE Swat Announces Intermediate Part I & Part II Toppers List