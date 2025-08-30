Internet Service Suspended Again Across Balochistan Despite Court Order

Internet services were once again suspended across Balochistan, including the provincial capital Quetta, late Friday night, sparking widespread frustration among users who had no prior notice.

According to sources, mobile internet services were suddenly cut off throughout the province without an initial statement from authorities. Later, it was confirmed that the suspension would remain in place on September 1 and September 6 under a government notification citing security concerns.

Mobile internet has already been unavailable in most districts of the province since August 1.

The move comes despite earlier directions from the Balochistan High Court, which had ordered the restoration of services during hearings on a constitutional petition.

Residents, students, freelancers, and businesses have voiced anger over the recurring disruptions, saying the shutdowns severely affect education, livelihoods, and access to essential online services.