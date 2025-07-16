iQOO has officially confirmed that it will unveil the Z10R smartphone on July 24, expanding its Z10 series to six models. The Z10 lineup already includes the iQOO Z10, Z10x, Z10 Lite, Z10 Turbo, and Z10 Turbo Pro. For more details, visit our TechJuice Mobile Portal.

The upcoming Z10R is being promoted as the “segment’s leading 32MP 4K selfie camera smartphone,” specifically designed for users interested in 4K vlogging.

While the company hasn’t disclosed the sensor for the Z10R’s selfie camera, it has confirmed that the main rear camera will feature a Sony IMX882 sensor. The rear camera will also include Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), enhancing video quality and reducing motion blur.

As the launch date approaches, iQOO is expected to share more details about the Z10R’s specifications, pricing, and availability.

Pricing Overview of the Previous iQOO Z10 Series