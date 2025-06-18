By Sufyan Sohail ⏐ 20 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 3 min read
Iranian Exchange Nobitex Hacked By Israeli Hackers

On June 18, 2025, Nobitex, Iran’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, was targeted in a cyberattack resulting in the theft of a significant amount of digital assets.



While initial reports, including one cited by ZachXBT, estimated the stolen amount to be around $73 million, further analysis by blockchain intelligence firms like Elliptic and TRM Labs indicates the figure is closer to $90 million, with some sources even citing over $100 million.

The attack was claimed by a pro-Israel hacking group known as Gonjeshke Darande, also referred to as “Predatory Sparrow.” This group has a history of targeting Iranian infrastructure and had previously claimed responsibility for an attack on Bank Sepah, an Iranian state-owned bank. These cyberattacks are occurring amidst escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

Nobitex, Iran’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, reportedly with over 7 million users. Nobitex has been linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iranian government figures, and has been identified by firms like Elliptic as being used by sanctioned IRGC operatives and organizations like Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the Houthis.



Gonjeshke Darande (Predatory Sparrow), a hacking group with reported links to Israel, stole approximately $90 million (some reports vary from $73 million to over $100 million) across multiple blockchains, including TRON, Ethereum, and Bitcoin.

The exploit began around 6:00 AM Iran Standard Time. The attackers utilized “vanity blockchain addresses” to route the stolen funds. These vanity addresses were uniquely crafted to contain anti-IRGC messaging, such as “F\ckIRGCterrorists” within their public keys. This sophisticated method of creating such long vanity addresses through brute force is computationally infeasible.

Blockchain analysis firms like Elliptic to conclude that the hackers may not possess the private keys to these wallets, effectively “burning” or rendering the funds inaccessible. This suggests the hack was primarily geopolitically motivated rather than financially driven.

The use of anti-IRGC vanity addresses strongly indicates a political message aimed at weakening Iran amidst the ongoing conflict. The hack disrupted Nobitex’s services, with its website becoming inaccessible.

Nobitex’s alleged role in helping Iran evade sanctions and finance geopolitical strategies likely made it a strategic target. The incident highlights how crypto exchanges are becoming strategic tools and targets in modern geopolitical conflicts.

Following the attacks, Iran has reportedly curbed internet access, which officials described as a measure to “maintain network stability” against alleged Israeli cyberattacks. As of now, the stolen funds have reportedly not moved from the original vanity wallets associated with the hack, reinforcing the theory of a non-financially motivated attack.

Cyber warfare, Iranian Exchange Nobitex Hacked, Israel LinkedIn Hackers
Sufyan Sohail

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Careem Introducing Everything App Foodpanda In Trouble

Careem to Introduce A new ‘Everything’ App After Ending Ride Share Operations?

Senate Rejects Fbr Arrest Powers In Sales Tax Fraud Cases

Finance Bill 2025-26: Online Teachers, E-commerce, And Clubs In Trouble

Us Fights Iranian Cyberattacks 10m For Iocontrol Hacker Info

US Fights Iranian Cyberattacks: $10M for IOControl Hacker Info

Scientists Finally Found A Pattern To Combat Bacterial Infections

Scientists Finally Found A Pattern To Combat Bacterial Infections

Rs 100 Billion Subsidy National Electric Vehicle Nev Policy 2025 30 Announced

Rs. 100 Billion Subsidy: National Electric Vehicle (NEV) Policy 2025–30 Announced

Tech Entrepreneurs In Pakistan Driving Innovation In The Digital Age

Tech Entrepreneurs in Pakistan: Driving Innovation in the Digital Age

Pakistans First Executive Risk Management Forum Transforming Soes For Future Success

Pakistan’s First Executive Risk Management Forum: Transforming SOEs for Future Success

Google Accuses Ios 26 Of Borrowing Pixel Features Whos Right

Google Accuses iOS 26 of Borrowing Pixel Features. Who’s Right?

New Winos 4 0 Malware Hits Windows Via Fake Installers

New Winos 4.0 Malware Hits Windows via Fake Installers

Millions Of Chrome Users Warned Time To Remove Bad Extensions

Millions of Chrome Users Warned: Time to Remove Bad Extensions

Chinese Ai Model Minimax M1 Is More Efficient Than Deepseek

Chinese AI Model MiniMax-M1 Is More Efficient Than Deepseek

Pakistan Based Allia Health Grabs 2m For Better Mental Healthcare

Pakistan-Based Allia Health Grabs $2M for Better Mental Healthcare

Ministry-of-Information-and-Technology

IT Ministry launches $78m Project To Enhance Digital Services