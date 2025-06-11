On Tuesday, June 10, popular X accounts claimed that Binance is planning to open its office in Pakistan. Certifies accounts like ‘South Asia Index’ and ‘Defence Index’ on X (formerly Twitter), spread claims that Binance, is planning to establish its Asian head office in Pakistan. These posts gained significant traction, with over 187,000 views, leading many netizens to enthusiastically discuss the potential economic benefits for Pakistan.







However, sources within the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) have since confirmed that these claims are entirely baseless and false. Despite this, Binance has yet to issue an official statement to refute the misinformation.

The false claims gained some credibility due to Changpeng Zhao (CZ), Binance’s co-founder, recently joining the PCC. It led people to believe that he was instrumental in bringing Binance’s headquarters to Pakistan.

While the specific claims about Binance’s head office are untrue, Pakistan has indeed pushed the adoption, regulation, and integration of digital assets into its economy. Recently Pakistan unveiled its first-ever government-led Strategic Bitcoin Reserve at Bitcoin Vegas 2025 in Las Vegas.







Bilal Bin Saqib, CEO of the PCC, urged crypto builders at Bitcoin Vegas 2025 to tokenize land and develop wallets for the unbanked. Such initiatives could attract billions in foreign direct investment (FDI) and create numerous employment opportunities. To facilitate crypto-related investments, authorities reportedly approved the allocation of 2,000 megawatts (MW) of power, with electricity intended to be provided to crypto miners. It’ll be provided on a subsidized rate of eight to nine rupees per unit, compared to the base rate of Rs24 to Rs25 per unit.

However, this subsidized power provision has drawn criticism from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has expressed displeasure over the unequal rates for different segments of Pakistani society