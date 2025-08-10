By Manik Aftab ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Islamabad Airport Flight Suspension Announced Ahead Of Independence Day

Residents of the federal capital should prepare for travel disruptions as the Islamabad Airport flight suspension has been confirmed on several days ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

Air travel plans for passengers, especially those in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, are expected to face adjustments this August due to scheduled closures at Islamabad International Airport. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced these measures to accommodate parade rehearsals for the August 14 national event.

According to a new Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), all departures and arrivals will be halted from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM on August 11, 12, and 13. Airlines have been instructed not to operate flights during these high-security windows.

Islamabad Airport Closure Schedule

  • August 6–9: Daily shutdown from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on selected days
  • August 11–13: Complete suspension from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM
  • August 11–14: Additional daily shutdown from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on some days

Travelers have been advised to reconfirm their bookings and remain ready for last-minute changes, as airlines work to adjust schedules to meet the restrictions.

These flight suspensions form part of an extensive security and logistics plan for the grand Independence Day parade in Islamabad, an event expected to be marked with full ceremonial honors.

 

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

China Pushes Us To Relax Export Controls On Ai Chips
China Pushes US to Relax Export Controls on AI Chips
Ncert Issues Advisory On Blue Locker Ransomware Threat
NCERT Issues Advisory on Blue Locker Ransomware Threat
Karachi Board Class 12 Pre Medical Result 2025 Declared
Karachi Board Class 12 Pre-Medical Result 2025 Declared
World Bank Highlights Delay In Mous For 78m Deep Initiative
World Bank Highlights Delay in MoUs for $78M ‘DEEP’ Initiative
Kuwait Jobs For Pakistanis How To Apply Eligibility Criteria And More
Kuwait Jobs for Pakistanis: Eligibility Criteria and How to Apply
Pakistan
Pakistan and China Target Lithium-Ion Batteries Replacement for Future EVs
Google Adds Colorful Four Tone Glow To Gemini Overlay On Android
Google Adds Colorful Four-Tone Glow to Gemini Overlay on Android
Pakistan
Pakistan Faces Massive Rs4.1 Billion Hit From Airspace Closure
Samsung Powers The Worlds Longest Range Ev With Its Own Batteries
Samsung Powers the World’s Longest-Range EV With Its Own Batteries
Microsofts
Microsoft’s Gaming Copilot AI Assistant Now Available for PC Users
Huawei
Huawei Brings New Approach to Mate 80’s Cooling System
Silent Hill F Preview 10 Key Details That Make This A Must Play
Silent Hill f Preview: 5 Key Details That Make This a Must-Play
Pmdc
PM&DC Denies Rumors of 80% MDCAT fee hike