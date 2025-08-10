Islamabad Airport Flight Suspension Announced Ahead Of Independence Day

Residents of the federal capital should prepare for travel disruptions as the Islamabad Airport flight suspension has been confirmed on several days ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

Air travel plans for passengers, especially those in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, are expected to face adjustments this August due to scheduled closures at Islamabad International Airport. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced these measures to accommodate parade rehearsals for the August 14 national event.

According to a new Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), all departures and arrivals will be halted from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM on August 11, 12, and 13. Airlines have been instructed not to operate flights during these high-security windows.

Islamabad Airport Closure Schedule

August 6–9 : Daily shutdown from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on selected days

: Daily shutdown from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on selected days August 11–13 : Complete suspension from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM

: Complete suspension from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM August 11–14: Additional daily shutdown from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on some days

Travelers have been advised to reconfirm their bookings and remain ready for last-minute changes, as airlines work to adjust schedules to meet the restrictions.

These flight suspensions form part of an extensive security and logistics plan for the grand Independence Day parade in Islamabad, an event expected to be marked with full ceremonial honors.