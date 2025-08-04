Islamabad net metering has crossed the 100MW mark, with residents increasingly adopting solar power and contributing surplus electricity to the grid through IESCO’s growing net metering connections.

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) reported 8,702 net metering connections, generating a combined capacity of 106.43 megawatts (MW) from January 2016 to February 2023. With more connections added since February 2023, Islamabad net metering has likely surpassed this figure significantly, as the city’s solar power installations continue to rise.

IESCO’s operational circles extend beyond Islamabad, but even if areas outside the capital are excluded, the city’s net metering capacity is expected to remain above 100MW, thanks to ongoing additions in recent months.

Manager Public Relations, Asim Nazir Raja, shared that IESCO received 9,177 net metering applications during the reporting period, amounting to a proposed capacity of 114.29MW. NEPRA (National Electric Power Regulatory Authority) has issued licenses for 9,122 of these applications, with a total approved capacity of 113.68MW.

Raja added that 7,781 connections, with a cumulative capacity of 95.35MW, have already started the import and export of billing units. These active connections have collectively exported 133,529,246 units to the national grid while importing 167,307,686 units for their consumption.

Payments to Net Metering Users and Licensing Authorities

IESCO has also paid Rs2,327,559 to net metering users up to June 2022 for the surplus electricity they contributed to the grid. The company authorizes net metering licenses for systems up to 25 kilowatts (kW), while NEPRA handles approvals for larger capacities.

The Islamabad net metering initiative, launched in 2016, allows domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers with a three-phase meter connection to install solar panels. Under this arrangement, consumers can sell excess energy back to the power distribution company, with monthly billing adjustments.

The system enables consumers to generate electricity ranging from 1kW to 1MW. NEPRA issues licenses to applicants seeking generation capacities below 25kW within IESCO’s service areas, while larger setups require regulatory approval from NEPRA.

With Islamabad net metering now producing over 100MW, the city’s residents are playing a vital role in promoting clean energy solutions. This surge in solar adoption not only reduces dependency on traditional power sources but also empowers consumers to contribute directly to the national grid.

As net metering installations continue to grow, Islamabad is poised to further expand its solar capacity, leading the way in Pakistan’s shift towards renewable energy.