Islamabad Schools to Close for Summer Break from June 5

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has announced the summer vacation period for all schools and colleges under its jurisdiction in Islamabad. As per the official notification issued on May 23, the summer holidays will begin on June 5, 2025, and continue until August 1, 2025. Institutions will reopen on Monday, August 4, 2025.







To accommodate the break, a revised schedule will take effect from May 26:

Single-shift schools will run from 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

Double-shift schools have been asked to adjust their evening schedules accordingly.

Operational Guidelines During Holidays

The FDE has laid out a set of instructions for institutional heads to ensure smooth academic and operational continuity during the vacation period. These include:

Prepare student assignments using the earlier provided homework templates.

Ensure teachers attend all planned professional development training.

Update staff records and information in the HRMIS database.

Conduct necessary repair work and maintenance on school facilities.

Keep administrative offices operational from 8:30 AM to 1:00 PM.

Continue undergraduate classes according to the set academic schedule.

Facilitate ongoing projects like IT tasks, Summer Fiesta programs, and tech boot camps.

Make sure students have access to libraries and IT labs during the vacation period.

Heads of Institutions (HoIs) and Area Education Officers have been directed to ensure these instructions are followed “in letter and spirit” for effective administration and student support during the summer break.