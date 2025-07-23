By Manik Aftab ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Joselito Jr Avancena Returns As Nestle Pakistan Ceo

Nestle Pakistan CEO Joselito Jr. Avancena has officially resumed his role, according to a notification shared with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

Alongside the reappointment of Joselito Jr. Avancena as Nestle Pakistan CEO, the company also confirmed the appointment of Syed Yawar Ali as the new Chairman of the Board. These leadership changes are part of the company’s strategic efforts to strengthen its position in the market.

Earlier in February, Nestle Pakistan announced its financial results for the full year 2024, reporting sales of Rs193.2 billion. This marked a 3.7 percent decline compared to the previous year, reflecting challenges in consumer demand and broader market conditions.

Nestle Pakistan Limited, incorporated under the now-repealed Companies Ordinance 1984 (replaced by the Companies Act 2017), operates as a subsidiary of Nestlé S.A., the Switzerland-based global food and beverage giant.

The company is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, and sale of a wide range of products, including dairy, nutrition, beverages, and imported food items. Despite the recent dip in revenue, Nestle Pakistan remains a major player in the industry, with a focus on operational efficiency and market adaptability.

With Joselito Jr. Avancena returning as Nestle Pakistan CEO and Syed Yawar Ali stepping into the Chairman role, the company is expected to maintain its long-term growth objectives while addressing evolving market dynamics.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

